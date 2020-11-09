Firebreak lockdown meaning and the new Covid rules in Wales revealed

Wales firebreak lockdown has come to an end after 17 days. Picture: PA

What is the meaning of a firebreak lockdown? And has it worked in Wales? Everything you need to know including their new coronavirus rules and restrictions.

As the number of coronavirus cases increased in Wales, their First Minister confirmed there would be a firebreak lockdown in the country - but what does that mean?

Following a 17 day strict and tough lockdown, which began on October 23, Wales are coming out of their first firebreak lockdown with a new set of rules and restrictions to follow.

Wales emerges from firebreak lockdown under new national restrictions

So what does a firebreak lockdown mean? Did the firebreak lockdown work in Wales? And what are the new Covid rules in Wales? Here’s all the details you need to know:

The Wales firebreak lockdown saw all non-essential items come off sale. Picture: PA

What does a firebreak lockdown mean?

A firebreak lockdown can also be known as “circuit breaker” which is a short stint of time following the toughest of lockdown rules in order to try and break the increase in Covid cases.

Wales implemented very tough rules, making their population stay at home for 17 days, and Northern Ireland timed theirs around the October school half-term break.

Did the firebreak lockdown work in Wales?

There’s a lot of facts and figures to look at to deem whether the Welsh firebreak lockdown worked, however, it has been reported the coronavirus case rates have dropped.

According to the latest survey by ONS, coronavirus infections in Wales are also rising less sharply than they were before the firebreak lockdown.

Hospital admissions are about the same as when the 17-day lockdown began.

The First Minister of Wales is confident the firebreaker helped combat coronavirus. Picture: PA

What are the new Covid rules in Wales?

As people in Wales leave their 17-day firebreak lockdown, they are greeted by a new set of coronavirus rules and restrictions.

People can now travel anywhere within Wales and two households are permitted to form a bubble again. Businesses and all schools can reopen and 15 people can meet indoors for organised activities.

Working from home, and limiting social events are still advised as they look into the full impact of the firebreak lockdown.