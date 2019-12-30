LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London

LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London. Picture: PA

Travel, weather and events: everything you need to know about New Year's Eve in London.

Good news for those travelling around the capital on New Year's Eve - there is free travel on TfL public transport from 23:45 on 31st December until 04:30 on New Year's Day.

Most tube routes should run all night, apart from the Waterloo & City line that runs until around 2:40am.It is also worth baring in mind there will be no Piccadilly line service between Uxbridge and Rayners Lane, and no District line service between Earl's Court and Kensington (Olympia).

However, underground stations near the fireworks event and in busy areas will be exit-only or interchange-only at times to help manage crowds safely.

LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London. Picture: TfL

Road and bridge closures for fireworks

From early afternoon, you will not be able to walk, drive or cycle through parts of central London as roads and bridges close for the London New Year's Eve Fireworks, which begin after Big Ben strikes midnight.

LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London. Picture: TfL

You will have had to have purchased a ticket in advance to be able to attend the New Year's Eve fireworks display in Central London. Unfortunately they sold out back in September!

Ticket holders have specific entry times between 8pm and 10:30pm to enable everyone to get into the viewing areas, so make sure you check your ticket!

New Year's Day

Extra overnight trains have been put in place to help people get home after their New Year's Eve celebrations and a full list of them can be found here.

Services from London Kings Cross run until 02.40, London Euston until 02.21, London Marylebone until 03.00, London Paddington until 04:27, London Victoria until 03.28, London Waterloo until 04.00 and London Liverpool Street until 00:48.

On 1st January London buses will run a Sunday service and the tube has a reduced service on all lines.

New Year's Eve fireworks over the Coca Cola London Eye. Picture: PA

Weather

The weather for New Year's Eve so far looks promising as forecasters are predicting a mainly dry and clear evening with light winds - making for a starry evening.