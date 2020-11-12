Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?

12 November 2020, 10:49 | Updated: 12 November 2020, 11:19

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee
The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee. Picture: PA

The Queen has confirmed an extra bank holiday for her platinum jubilee celebrations but when is it? And what comes after a platinum jubilee?

The Queen has confirmed an extra bank holiday for the UK in 2022 to help celebrate her platinum jubilee.

In total, the UK will get a four-day weekend in the summer to mark her time as a British monarch - but when will we get the extra bank holiday? And how many years is a platinum jubilee?

Here’s everything you need to know about Queen Elizabeth’s celebrations including what comes after the platinum jubilee and the Queen’s age when the ceremony takes place:

Queen Elizabeth will be aged 96 when the celebrations take place
Queen Elizabeth will be aged 96 when the celebrations take place. Picture: PA

When is the Queen’s platinum jubilee bank holiday?

The Queen is throwing a great celebration for her platinum jubilee, which will make her the longest serving British monarch.

Plans are in place to stage a series of events across four days, from June 2-5 in 2022. The May Bank holiday weekend will be moved to Thursday, June 2 and an extra day will be given on Friday, June 3.

How many years is a platinum jubilee?

The celebration of a platinum anniversary is the 70th year.

The Culture Secretary said: "Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment - and one that deserves a celebration to remember.”

The Queen wants the nation to come together for the special celebration
The Queen wants the nation to come together for the special celebration. Picture: PA

What comes after the platinum jubilee?

After celebrating a platinum jubilee, the next milestone is 75 years, the Diamond celebration.

How old is the Queen?

Queen Elizabeth the second is currently 94 years old. During her platinum jubilee celebrations, she will be 96 after her birthday on April 21.

