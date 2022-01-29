UK to send warships and jets to NATO in 'major military offer' as Russian tensions rise

The UK is expected to make a major military offer to NATO. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The UK is expected to make a major military offer to NATO including jets, warships and military specialists, in order to protect the country's allies and strengthen Europe's borders in the face of rising tensions on the Russian border.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also preparing to stand up UK Armed Forces, as well as considering options to double troop numbers and send defensive weapons to Estonia.

"This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin – we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face Russian hostility," said Mr Johnson.

"If President Putin chooses a path of bloodshed and destruction, it will be a tragedy for Europe.

"Ukraine must be free to choose its own future.

"I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies on land, at sea and in the air."

The Prime Minister is expected to speak to Putin this week and travel to the region in the coming days to "relay the message in person", No10 said, with UK officials set to travel to Brussels to finalise the details of the NATO offer.

Mr Johnson has issued a number of warnings to Russia in recent days, telling Putin on Tuesday that many of Russia's soldiers "won't come home" if they invade Ukraine.

There are already some British troops in the region, with more than 900 military personnel based in Estonia and more than 100 in Ukraine as part of "Operation Orbital", which trains Ukrainian troops.

No10 maintains that diplomatic discussions with Russia remain the first priority.

Tensions in the region have escalated in recent weeks, with Russian troops amassing on the border leading to fears an invasion could be imminent.

Boris Johnson said such an invasion would be "painful, bloody and violent".