UK in 'advanced' talks over sending hundreds of troops east as Russian invasion threat looms

27 January 2022, 10:33 | Updated: 27 January 2022, 11:30

The UK is mulling over sending more troops eastwards as the threat of a Russian invasion looms
The UK is mulling over sending more troops eastwards as the threat of a Russian invasion looms. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Hundreds of British troops could deploy to Eastern Europe as the threat of a bloody Russian invasion of Ukraine looms large.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With Vladimir Putin massing some 100,000 troops at the border, Nato countries are looking to bolster defences.

Amid the high-stakes stand off, which has seen the US and Russia discuss the state of forces in the east of the continent, the British Government is considering beefing up its contingent of military personnel.

About 1,000 are already deployed in Estonia and Poland as part of existing commitments designed to deter Russian aggression and show support for Nato countries.

Read more: 'What's the difference between a Russian invasion and incursion?' Nick grills minister

Read more: Russia's sons won't come home if they invade Ukraine: Boris issues stark warning to Putin

The Telegraph reports that Government sources say there are "very advanced discussions" about deploying more units from the army, Royal Navy and the RAF to Nato's easternmost countries, many of which are ex-Soviet or Warsaw Pact members.

CNN said that battlegroups of about 1,000 soldiers could be offered by Britain, the US and other Nato members.

However, the Telegraph said some sources were "downbeat" about more troops being provided by London, while it was also suggested any increase in numbers would be in the low hundreds.

More equipment could be sent to allies instead.

Ukraine, which is not a Nato member - itself central to the stand-off because Russia is determined to ensure it will never join the alliance - has already received anti-tank weapons from the UK.

Read more: 'Severe' UK sanctions 'ready to go' as 100,000 Russian troops line Ukraine border

Kiev has been embroiled in conflict with rebels in its east, which are supported by Russia, and it lost the Crimean peninsula to Moscow in 2014.

There is no suggestion new Nato battlegroups would end up in Ukraine but they are instead designed to show support for the Nato's eastern states.

There have been no signs of breakthrough on talks between the West and Moscow. Besides guarantees over Ukraine and Nato, Russia has demanded no Nato troops or equipment in countries that joined after 1997, which the US has branded a non-starter.

This week, Boris Johnson warned President Putin off an invasion. He said: "If Russia pursues this path then many Russian mother's sons will not be coming home."

Meanwhile, Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, told LBC that severe sanctions on Russia would be ready to go if the Kremlin sent its forces to its neighbour.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel's ambassador lamented how Churchill is viewed by some in Britain

'It's sad Brits are not proud of Churchill now': Israeli ambassador says UK should remember history
Barry Cryer's career spanned seven decades

Tributes paid to comedy legend Barry Cryer who dies aged 86

Nick Ferrari speaks to Sir Lloyd Dorfman

'Sitting at home in your bedroom won't advance your career': Travelex founder rails at WFH

A man arrested for the Maida Vale murder has broken his silence

Hero driver accused of murder reveals how he tried to save Maida Vale stabbing victim

Limits on care home visitors scrapped

Families' relief as limits on care home visits scrapped from next week

600 candles in the shape of the Star of David, in memory of Jewish people murdered in Holocaust

Holocaust Memorial Day 2022: UK remembers victims of genocide

Rail commuters are being offered a range of rewards for using trains

Free bacon butties offered to commuters in a bid to boost rail passenger numbers

Boris Johnson's denied intervening to get Nowzad's animals out of Afghanistan

PM personally ordered evacuation of Pen Farthing's animals from Kabul, email claims

Thérèse Coffey defended the Universal Credit 'back to work' push

'Britain needs to get back to work': Minister defends Universal Credit crackdown

England has moved to Plan A

End of face mask rules and vaccine passports as England moves to Covid plan A

Prince Andrew has demanded a jury trial

Andrew's 41 denials: Prince demands jury trial in fight back against sex assault claims

The victim of Monday's stabbing in Maida Vale feared her ex-husband

Maida Vale: Mum-of-two stabbing victim told friend ex-husband 'will kill me'

The Milky Way as viewed from Earth, with the position of the mysterious object marked with a star icon

'Spooky' object emitting giant bursts of energy found in nearby space

Major changes to the Highway Code are set to go ahead from Saturday

Highway code changes - everything you need to know explained

Alan Carr's husband Paul Drayton (left) has been jailed.

Alan Carr's husband Paul Drayton jailed after drunkenly reversing into police car

The Scottish Government is being accused of a "shameful power grab"

Scottish Govt accused of 'power grab' as it seeks to make some Covid powers permanent

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Holocaust Commemoration

World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises amid pandemic
North Korean missile

North Korea fires two suspected missiles in sixth launch this year
Supporters of the six plaintiffs (Mari Yamaguchi/AP)

Cancer lawsuit launched over Japan’s Fukushima nuclear disaster
Snow covers the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem Old city (Mahmoud Ilean/AP)

Jerusalem blanketed in white after rare snowfall

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington (Erin Schaff/AP)

What are the next stages in the process to name new Supreme Court justice?
The US Supreme Court (Evan Vucci/AP)

Joe Biden mulling three candidates for impending vacancy at US Supreme Court
Britain US Texas Synagogue Standoff

Texas man charged with selling gun to synagogue hostage-taker
The hostage situation took place at a Texas synagogue

Texas man charged with selling gun to British synagogue hostage-taker
US Russia Ukraine

No concessions in US response to Russian demands over Ukraine, says Blinken
Supreme Court Breyer Retirement

Biden to get Supreme Court pick as liberal justice Breyer ‘to retire’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

'He's so deeply insulted my family': Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson
Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller when he says PM apologised for breaking rules

Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller who says PM apologised for breaking rules
'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed by LBC Correspondent with cake

'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed with cake by LBC Correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/01 | Watch again

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'What's the difference between a Russian invasion and incursion?' Nick grills minister
Partygate: Boris Johnson 'probably committed several offences', believes Emily Thornberry

Partygate: Boris Johnson 'probably committed several offences', believes Emily Thornberry
Sir Ed Davey: Tory MPs should 'push out' Boris Johnson if he won't himself go

Sir Ed Davey: Tory MPs should 'push out' Boris Johnson if he won't himself go
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch again

'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack

'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police