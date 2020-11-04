David Miliband: Neither Trump nor Biden will do a post-Brexit trade deal

4 November 2020, 01:52

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Former Foreign Secretary David Miliband has told LBC he doesn't think either presidential candidate will do a post-Brexit US-UK trade deal.

The former Labour Foreign Secretary said that "EU-UK trade is six times the level of UK-US trade."

The former Labour Foreign Secretary said that "EU-UK trade is six times the level of UK-US trade."

"My own view is that neither a Biden administration nor a Trump administration will do a deal."

He said a Trump White House would not be able to "reconcile the interests of US agriculture with that of British consumers."

But he added that a Biden administration "isn't particularly interested in a UK-US trade deal."

When Iain Dale pointed out the UK is a major export market for the US, Mr Miliband replied that "compared to the European Union we're small."

The first set of polls have closed as voters in the US election decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Each candidate declared the other fundamentally unfit to lead a nation grappling with coronavirus and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

The night began with predictable victories for each candidate, with Mr Trump taking Alabama, Mississippi and Oklahoma and Mr Biden winning Massachusetts, his home state of Delaware and Virginia, a former battleground that has become a Democratic stronghold. It is too early to call in the battleground states of Florida and Georgia.

Millions of voters put aside worries about Covid-19 - and some long queues - to turn out in person, joining 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73% of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Tonight Americans are deciding who will represent them in the White House for the next four years - and LBC is bringing you all the action as it happens - you can watch live here.

