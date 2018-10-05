Donald Trump Boards Air Force One With Toiler Paper Stuck To His Shoe

5 October 2018, 10:28

Donald Trump has been spotted boarding Air Force one with a sheet of toilet paper stuck to his shoe.

The President was leaving Minneapolis for Rochester for a rally when he was filmed climbing the steps to the Presidential plane with the paper trailing from his left foot.

President Donald J. Trump departs Minneapolis for Rochester, Minnesota, where he will hold a "Make America Great Again" rally tonight.

Posted by Fox Business on Thursday, 4 October 2018

People on Twitter were predictably quick to mock.

