Eight Things We Learnt From Donald Trump's LBC Interview

Donald Trump's interview with LBC made headlines across the world. Picture: PA / LBC

Donald Trump's exclusive interview made the front pages of almost every newspaper in the UK today. Here's what we learnt from the wide-ranging interview.

Trump on... Jeremy Corbyn

President Trump said the Labour leader would be "so so bad" for the UK during his interview on LBC - also suggesting Mr Corbyn created the rumours about the US wanting to buy the NHS.

Trump on... Meghan Markle

The President implied that the Duchess of Sussex needs to toughen up a bit over newspaper criticism of her.

He said: "I guess you've got to be a little bit different than that but she takes it very personally and I can understand it. But I don't know her."

Trump on... what Boris should do about Brexit

Mr Trump said that Boris Johnson should do a deal with Nigel Farage in the upcoming election to make them "unstoppable".

Trump on... Harry Dunn

Last month, the President tried to arrange a meeting between the parents of Harry Dunn, the teenager who was killed in a car crash, and the American woman who hit him. He talked about his hopes for the Dunn family.

Trump on... Theresa May

Donald Trump revealed he gave the former Prime Minister advice on how to deal with Brexit, but that she would not listen to him.

Trump on... interfering with the NHS

Labour have been leading their election campaign on the claim that Boris Johnson wants to sell off the NHS to US companies. Donald Trump rubbished those rumours during his interview.

Trump on... the ISIS Beatles

Donald Trump talked about the capture of two of the ISIS Beatles - and admitted he has tried to get Britain to take them back.

Trump on... his rivals in the 2020 Election

Who does the President think he will be facing in the 2020 US election? He discussed Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

