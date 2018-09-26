World Leaders Laugh At Donald Trump's Claim At UN Conference

26 September 2018, 07:45 | Updated: 26 September 2018, 07:53

This is the moment UN delegates openly laughed at Donald Trump's claim that he has achieved more than any other President.

The President of the US was speaking at United Nations General Assembly to talk about the effect his foreign policy has had in the time he's been in the White House.

He told them: "I stand before the United Nations General Assembly to share the extraordinary progress we've made.

"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."

But that caused a ripple of laughter to echo around the room in New York, which got louder when he confirmed: "So true."

Donald Trump at the UN
Donald Trump at the UN. Picture: PA

He was then forced to admit: "Didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK."

Watch the remarkable moment at the top of the page.

