Donald Trump's pastor: 'hopefully we can overturn Roe V. Wade'

By EJ Ward

Donald Trump's pastor has told LBC he hopes a second term for the sitting President would see more restrictions on abortion.

When LBC's Iain Dale asked Pastor Mark Burns what he was hoping would happen during the US Election the instant reply was a "landslide" for the sitting US President.

He said it was a "build-up to two years of working behind the scenes and getting the message of President Trump to the people."

He said the campaign was about "reminding the people we have a champion in the White House."

Earlier on Tuesday US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden handed their fate to voters, who will decide which man will steer the country through the surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, destroyed jobs and reshaped nearly every aspect of American life.

With almost 102 million Americans voting early and millions more waiting in lines on election day, the rancorous campaign across a polarised nation clearly struck a nerve with the electorate.

But the Pastor also said that what Donald Trump had said he would do "he has done."

Mr Burns said the sitting US President has "put three Supreme Court Justices on the bench," adding this would mean "hopefully we can overturn Roe V. Wade."

"To make it illegal or put more restrictions on killing innocent unborn babies."

Roe V. Wade is the controversial decision of the US Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

When LBC's Iain Dale asked if that is what he hoped would happen in a second Trump term the pastor's instant reply was "absolutely."

Mr Burns said there was a "growing number of people on the left and the right" who "were realising it is becoming too easy to abort children, especially within the black community."

The personal aide to the President then said: "You cannot tell me that Black lives matter when Black baby lives don't matter. Black unborn lives don't matter."

He told LBC that it was "sad to say there are more unborn aborted babies in the state of New York alone than are born in the whole country of the United States of America."

