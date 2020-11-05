John Bolton brands Donald Trump's election fraud claims 'a disgrace'

By EJ Ward

John Bolton, President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, has branded Donald Trump's claims of electoral fraud "a disgrace."

He told LBC it was not just "unpresidential conduct," but also a "demonstration of why he should not be reelected."

Ambassador Bolton was speaking to LBC as Joe Biden's campaign team claim 'victory is imminent' in the US presidential election.

Donald Trump has continued to protest at votes being counted in the US presidential election with Joe Biden just one battleground state away from being able to claim victory.

"Nobody can really say with any certainty who will win this election," the former White House insider told LBC's Ben Kentish.

He said there were a number of possible scenarios which could play out.

President Trump has already filed legal action in several states to try to stop vote counting and repeatedly attempted to question the legitimacy of the process.

Democrat challenger Mr Biden again stressed that "every vote must be counted" as the process of tallying results following Tuesday's election continued

Mr Bolton says the polls failed to get it this close and that the democrat is in the driving seat right now.

"Just because somebody voted improperly doesn't mean you throw the election out, you have to show causation," he said.

The former national security adviser John Bolton also told LBC that "a lot of people" in the White House "understand how grave the President's political situation is" and "are preparing themselves."

Mr Trump spent much of Wednesday in the White House residence, huddling with advisers and fuming at media coverage showing his Democratic rival picking up battlegrounds.

Mr Trump used his Twitter feed to falsely claim victory in several key states and amplify unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about Democratic gains as absentee and early votes were tabulated.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing "irregularities" in several counties.

And the campaign said it was filing suits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to halt ballot counting on grounds that it was not given proper access to observe.

Still more legal action was launched in Georgia.

The battle for the White House continues and you can follow all the action in our live coverage.