US Election 2020: is #dogsatpollingstations just a British thing?

As Thomas Frieburger, left, and Lourdes Santos, right, vote on Election Day, Santos' daughter Sofia, 4, tries to get the attention of Frieburger's dog Lucky at a polling place at Union Station,. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Every election the British public look forward to #dogsaspollingstations, but with the US presidential election underway we ask: Is it just a British thing?

As Americans flocked to the polls to cast their votes in Tuesday's Presidential election, some were accompanied by their pets.

Incumbent Republican senator Martha McSally was joined by her dog Boomer when she attended the Mesa Convention Centre polling place on November 3.

: People vote at a polling station at Madison Square Garden Arena on Election Day. Picture: PA

Steve Stacionis put her dog, Napoleon, in the bottom of her child's stroller as she went to cast her ballot at the Almanac Beer Company polling station.

Sofia Santos spotted Lucky, owned by Thomas Frieburger, at the polling place in Union Station.

One Missouri voter, Aaryn Dupske, was accompanied by her service dog as she waited in line to vote in St. Charles.

So while there were some dogs at US polling stations, it does seem to be a British thing.

