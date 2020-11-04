US election: What still needs to happen and when might a result emerge?

4 November 2020, 09:14 | Updated: 4 November 2020, 09:28

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The result of the US election may not be declared for days with long counts and the possibility of legal battles creating huge uncertainty.

Neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden has the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, with millions of postal votes still to be counted.

Democrats typically outperform Republicans in postal voting, while the Republicans look to make up ground on polling day. A historically large number of postal votes flooded in across the country prior to the election.

The focus is now on a handful of states which will determine who takes the White House, capping a long and bitter race.

The Rust Belt battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – where the candidates are neck and neck – are central to the outcome of the election.

Different states have different rules for how – and when – to count postal votes.

They have not yet been counted in these states and election officials have warned these counts could take days.

Read more: Follow our latest updates on the US election live

A result is not expected for Wisconsin until tomorrow, while Michigan and Pennsylvania may not be declared until Friday.

Meanwhile North Carolina and Georgia, where races are still too close to call, could also prove critical, while Mr Biden looks like he could now snatch Arizona.

The possibility of legal battles could throw the election into further chaos. Any legal challenges contesting the result or how it has been counted could take weeks.

Donald Trump appears alongside Vice President Mike Pence on election night
Donald Trump appears alongside Vice President Mike Pence on election night. Picture: Getty

Addressing the American people with the result still far from certain, Mr Trump accused Mr Biden on election night of trying to "steal" the presidency from him.

Mr Trump made accusations of a "fraud on the American nation," adding "we did win this election". There is no evidence of fraud.

He declared he will go to the Supreme Court to get vote counting stopped.

The Republicans have already laid the groundwork at the Supreme Court for an effort to exclude ballots that arrive after polls closed on Tuesday, with the focus on Pennsylvania.

Mr Biden, appearing earlier in front of supporters in Delaware, urged patience, saying the election "ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted".

"It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who's won this election," Mr Biden said. "That's the decision of the American people."

Joe Biden speaks on the American people on election night
Joe Biden speaks on the American people on election night. Picture: Getty

Since the 2000 presidential election between Al Gore and George W Bush was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have marshalled legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting does not settle the contest.

This year, there is a near presumption that legal fights will ensue and that only a definitive outcome is likely to prevent them.

Mr Trump has already held the prized battleground state of Florida along with the other crucial swing states of Texas, Iowa and Ohio, where Mr Biden had made a strong play in the final stages of the campaign.

Mr Biden won several states where Mr Trump sought to compete, including New Hampshire and Minnesota.

But Florida was the biggest, fiercely contested battleground on the map, with both campaigns battling over the 29 electoral college votes that went to Mr Trump.

