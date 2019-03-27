Nigel Farage Scolds Tory Brexiteers Now Backing PM’s Deal

Nigel Farage berated leading Tory Eurosceptics, including Boris Johnson, who have indicated they will now vote for Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

On Wednesday, Theresa May told Conservative MPs she will stand down once her Brexit deal is delivered.

"I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party,” the Prime Minister told a meeting of the 1922 Committee in Westminster.

The announcement has already seen a number of European Research Group (ERG) members switch their position on the deal.

Nigel Farage slammed Tory Eurosceptics now backing PM's deal. Picture: LBC

One of those is reported to be Mr Johnson, who has been a vocal critic of the deal since it was agreed.

Now, Nigel has taken aim at those Tory MPs who are softening their stance.

“I knew with Brexit we wouldn't get all the things I wanted,” he said.

“I was quite prepared to compromise but this document is the updated version of the Treaty of Versailles.

“It's a bad peace after a victory, it will lead to years of division and we are paying reparations - £39bn of them and part of our territory Northern Ireland could be an annexed.

“I am wholeheartedly opposed to it.”