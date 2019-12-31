Exclusive

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 3. Green Party leader's "brain fade"

The moment Green Party leader Natalie Bennett had a "brain fade" live on LBC is at number three in our countdown of the best clips of the decade.

As the 2010s draw to a close, we are counting down the top 10 clips of the decade on LBC, which started in 2010 with 1.0million listeners and ended with 2.6million.

At number three is this remarkable Nick Ferrari interview with the leader of the Green Party shortly before the 2015 general election.

Natalie Bennett had a "brain fade" live on LBC. Picture: PA / LBC

The interview with the Green Party leader was called "excruciating" and a "car crash" after she left long silences and stuttered when questioned by Nick Ferrari.

Ms Bennett was on LBC to launch her party's manifesto, focussing on six strands, including: "Ensuring everyone has a secure, affordable place to live."

She said she would achieve this by building 500,000 new social homes but when questioned on how she could afford this, she struggled for an answer.

Nick Ferrari said he had never heard an interview with a party leader quite as bad as this one. Hear it at the top of the page.

