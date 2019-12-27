Exclusive

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 7. James O'Brien's first famous viral hit

The moment James O'Brien schooled a caller who demanded all Muslims apologised for a terror attack is at number seven in our countdown of the top clips of the decade.

10. James O'Brien rails at the fraudsters still selling Brexit

9. Furious Farage goes on attack at Putin caller

8. Eddie Mair skewers Liz Truss over Brexit

As the 2010s draw to a close, we are counting down the top 10 clips of the decade on LBC, which started in 2010 with 1.0million listeners and ended with 2.6million.

At seven is the first time James O'Brien had a big viral hit - from January 2015.

It was just after the attack on French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and Richard in Maidenhead called in to say that all Muslims should apologise for their part in it.

What followed was a classic O'Brien exchange. Hear it in full at the top of the page.

And come back here tomorrow to see what is at number six in our countdown.