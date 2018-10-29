Best Interview Podcasts: Top 10 To Download Now

The best interview podcasts of 2018. Picture: iTunes

Long-form interviews are some of the most popular podcasts in the world - there are no time restrictions on podcasts so the conversations can get into even more detail than radio.

Here is LBC's pick of the top 10 in-depth interview podcasts you should download to hear fascinating conversations.

How I Got There

Matt Stadlen chats to some leading public figures on the decisions they took to get to the top. It's fascinating to hear the different paths people took to get to the head of their profession. The first episode featuring Bryony Gordon's brutal honesty on addiction and mental health is incredibly compelling and with promised guests for upcoming podcasts including David Lammy and Sir Simon Schama, it's sure to be a must-listen.

Download here

The Griefcast

This award-winning podcast invites comedians and TV presenters to talk about losing a loved one, with the aim to show that it's ok to laugh about death. Hosted by Cariad Lloyd, previous guests include David Baddiel, Sara Pascoe and Robert Webb.

Download here

The Joe Rogan Experience

One of the world's most downloaded podcasts, force-of-nature Joe Rogan talks to a wide range of people, from celebrities to scientists. Recent episodes include fascinating interviews with Roseanne Barr, Jordan Peterson and Maajid Nawaz. But start with the remarkable talk with boxer Tyson Fury, where his searing honesty about his mental health problems will live long in the memory.

Download here

Iain Dale's Book Club

There are surprisingly few good podcasts discussing books, but LBC presenter Iain Dale hosts one of the best. With a huge variety of guests, varying from Alastair Campbell and Gina Miller to Kevin Keegan and Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, it's an entertaining chat over the thoughts of some fascinating people.

Download here

Katie Piper's Extraordinary People

Katie Piper is extraordinary enough as it is - and this podcast puts her alongside some other truly remarkable people. The episode featuring former EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella is terrific, as she discusses how she campaigned to get knives off the streets following the death of her brother.

Download here

The Adam Buxton Podcast

One of the best-produced podcast around, Buxton - half of Adam and Joe - even makes the adverts a must-hear experience. His interviews, or Ramble Chats as he calls them, gets the guest talking about topics that you've certainly never heard them discuss before. Listen to the Louis Theroux episode for proof.

Download here

WTF With Marc Maron

The American comedian is a podcast institution and has over 960 episodes to his name in this popular show. He interviews a huge range of guests and while the big names - Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lawrence and Barack Obama for example - are extremely enjoyable, it is the guests you've not heard of that often make for the most interesting episodes.

Download here

The Comedian’s Comedian

Stuart Goldsmith interview's the world's biggest comedians for an in-depth analysis of how they write their jokes. Past guests include Jimmy Carr, Russell Brand and Tim Minchin. Always interesting, it's one for real fans of comedy.

Download here

The TED Interview

Such a simple idea, but perfect for podcasts. The head of the popular organisation TED interviews some of the world's most interesting people to talk about their ideas.

Download here

Unfiltered with James O'Brien

The LBC presenter sits down for an in-depth conversation with people he's always wanted to speak to. Listen first to the remarkable interview with Bill Browder, who has a history with Vladimir Putin that will blow your mind. The series has finished now, but the good news is that James is starting a similar podcast with LBC very soon.

Download here