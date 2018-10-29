Best Interview Podcasts: Top 10 To Download Now
29 October 2018, 11:46 | Updated: 29 October 2018, 14:51
Long-form interviews are some of the most popular podcasts in the world - there are no time restrictions on podcasts so the conversations can get into even more detail than radio.
Here is LBC's pick of the top 10 in-depth interview podcasts you should download to hear fascinating conversations.
How I Got There
Matt Stadlen chats to some leading public figures on the decisions they took to get to the top. It's fascinating to hear the different paths people took to get to the head of their profession. The first episode featuring Bryony Gordon's brutal honesty on addiction and mental health is incredibly compelling and with promised guests for upcoming podcasts including David Lammy and Sir Simon Schama, it's sure to be a must-listen.
Download here
The Griefcast
This award-winning podcast invites comedians and TV presenters to talk about losing a loved one, with the aim to show that it's ok to laugh about death. Hosted by Cariad Lloyd, previous guests include David Baddiel, Sara Pascoe and Robert Webb.
Download here
The Joe Rogan Experience
One of the world's most downloaded podcasts, force-of-nature Joe Rogan talks to a wide range of people, from celebrities to scientists. Recent episodes include fascinating interviews with Roseanne Barr, Jordan Peterson and Maajid Nawaz. But start with the remarkable talk with boxer Tyson Fury, where his searing honesty about his mental health problems will live long in the memory.
Download here
Iain Dale's Book Club
There are surprisingly few good podcasts discussing books, but LBC presenter Iain Dale hosts one of the best. With a huge variety of guests, varying from Alastair Campbell and Gina Miller to Kevin Keegan and Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, it's an entertaining chat over the thoughts of some fascinating people.
Download here
Katie Piper's Extraordinary People
Katie Piper is extraordinary enough as it is - and this podcast puts her alongside some other truly remarkable people. The episode featuring former EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella is terrific, as she discusses how she campaigned to get knives off the streets following the death of her brother.
Download here
The Adam Buxton Podcast
One of the best-produced podcast around, Buxton - half of Adam and Joe - even makes the adverts a must-hear experience. His interviews, or Ramble Chats as he calls them, gets the guest talking about topics that you've certainly never heard them discuss before. Listen to the Louis Theroux episode for proof.
Download here
WTF With Marc Maron
The American comedian is a podcast institution and has over 960 episodes to his name in this popular show. He interviews a huge range of guests and while the big names - Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lawrence and Barack Obama for example - are extremely enjoyable, it is the guests you've not heard of that often make for the most interesting episodes.
Download here
The Comedian’s Comedian
Stuart Goldsmith interview's the world's biggest comedians for an in-depth analysis of how they write their jokes. Past guests include Jimmy Carr, Russell Brand and Tim Minchin. Always interesting, it's one for real fans of comedy.
Download here
The TED Interview
Such a simple idea, but perfect for podcasts. The head of the popular organisation TED interviews some of the world's most interesting people to talk about their ideas.
Download here
Unfiltered with James O'Brien
The LBC presenter sits down for an in-depth conversation with people he's always wanted to speak to. Listen first to the remarkable interview with Bill Browder, who has a history with Vladimir Putin that will blow your mind. The series has finished now, but the good news is that James is starting a similar podcast with LBC very soon.
Download here