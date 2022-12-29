Foreign graduate doctors fear strike action due to UK's immigration issues

By Abbie Reynolds

This junior doctor says he and other foreign graduates are 'apprehensive' to strike despite poor conditions because of the threat of being 'sent back home'.

As the threat of a junior doctor walkout looms, a foreign graduate who came from India spoke to Andrew Castle.

He told Andrew that he has spoken to other foreign graduates about how "badly" they are treated junior doctors, but says: "We are quite apprehensive about striking because of the immigration issues."

Abhi who currently lives in Sheffield says he is nervous to strike because he is experiencing issues with renewing paperwork through the Home Office.

"For example, I have a biometric residence permit which is issued either every three years or every year," he began "I submitted that in July and I've not heard anything from the Home Office.

"It's been six months and without that, I can't do anything, I can't go out of the country, and I can't go back home if there is an emergency."

Abhi told Andrew he has contacted local MPs and even emailed Home Secretary Suella Braverman to try and resolve the issue.

He expressed fear in reaching out to the Home Secretary as he feels she'd tell him, "well if you want you can go back".

Since she was reinstated as Home Secretary under Rishi Sunak, Ms Braverman has stirred up controversy in her language towards migrants.

The caller said he paid a £250 fast track and expected it to take three months until he received a response. With it now having been six months he said he has spoken to a solicitor.

The solicitor has suggested another route which will cost him £500 but would challenge the Home Office to issue a response within 14 days.

In complete disbelief at the system, Andrew Castle told him, "that's ridiculous".

