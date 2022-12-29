Foreign graduate doctors fear strike action due to UK's immigration issues

29 December 2022, 09:43 | Updated: 29 December 2022, 09:45

By Abbie Reynolds

This junior doctor says he and other foreign graduates are 'apprehensive' to strike despite poor conditions because of the threat of being 'sent back home'.

As the threat of a junior doctor walkout looms, a foreign graduate who came from India spoke to Andrew Castle.

READ MORE: Ambulance trust declares critical incident after 'extreme pressures' over Christmas

He told Andrew that he has spoken to other foreign graduates about how "badly" they are treated junior doctors, but says: "We are quite apprehensive about striking because of the immigration issues."

Abhi who currently lives in Sheffield says he is nervous to strike because he is experiencing issues with renewing paperwork through the Home Office.

"For example, I have a biometric residence permit which is issued either every three years or every year," he began "I submitted that in July and I've not heard anything from the Home Office.

"It's been six months and without that, I can't do anything, I can't go out of the country, and I can't go back home if there is an emergency."

Abhi told Andrew he has contacted local MPs and even emailed Home Secretary Suella Braverman to try and resolve the issue.

He expressed fear in reaching out to the Home Secretary as he feels she'd tell him, "well if you want you can go back".

Since she was reinstated as Home Secretary under Rishi Sunak, Ms Braverman has stirred up controversy in her language towards migrants.

READ MORE: Braverman's immigrant rhetoric is 'incredibly unhelpful' in tackling far-right extremism - Met's ex-counter-terror chief

READ MORE: Migrants and asylum seekers to blame, says Suella Braverman as she admits govt has lost control of Britain's borders

The caller said he paid a £250 fast track and expected it to take three months until he received a response. With it now having been six months he said he has spoken to a solicitor.

The solicitor has suggested another route which will cost him £500 but would challenge the Home Office to issue a response within 14 days.

In complete disbelief at the system, Andrew Castle told him, "that's ridiculous".

READ MORE: James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian missile strikes battered Ukraine including in major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv

Ukraine bombarded in 'massive air raid' as Russia launches dozens of missiles after rejecting peace talks
Fresh Labour plans could see victims determine community sentences

Labour vows to give victims power to decide punishments for antisocial behaviour

Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day

Third man arrested on suspicion of murder of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub
LBC looks back at some of 2022's stand-out moments, through the lens of a camera.

The year in pictures: 2022's biggest moments captured on camera

The review was carried out by ex-chief of the Charity Commission William Shawcross

Islamist-connected groups and organisations that support Taliban 'given taxpayers' money', damning report finds
Hundreds of people registered to Askern Medical Practice near Doncaster received the messages

GP accidentally send patients text saying they have lung cancer instead of Merry Christmas

Elle Edwards was killed at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village

Third person arrested over Elle Edwards' murder as cops vow to be 'relentless' chasing her 'coward killers'
A Border Force official has been arrested (stock images)

Border Force official arrested for being an illegal immigrant

Victim of fraud says there was no 'closure' from his experience

Fraud victim tells LBC he has had no 'closure' since the incident

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct, says caller

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Shelagh best 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty caller slams previous caller's outrage over the rail strikes in spiralling takedown

20 hours ago

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari

Best of 2022: Nick Ferrari's top moments of holding politicians to account

1 day ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile