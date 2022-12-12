Braverman's immigrant rhetoric is 'incredibly unhelpful' in tackling far-right extremism - Met's ex-counter-terror chief

12 December 2022, 19:14 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 19:30

Neil Basu has criticised Suella Braverman for her rhetoric on immigration
Neil Basu has criticised Suella Braverman for her rhetoric on immigration. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kit Heren

Suella Braverman's comments on rhetoric have been "incredibly unhelpful" in combatting far-right extremism, London's former top anti-terror police officer has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Home Secretary has previously been criticised for her tough rhetoric on migrants, including making the claim that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda would be "her dream".

And Neil Basu, the former anti-terror chief in the Met, told LBC's Andrew Marr that people in important positions should be "incredibly careful" about what they say, to avoid stoking tensions.

Asked whether Ms Braverman's comments on the Rwanda policy "feeds into this right wing extreme online world", he said: "I think it's incredibly unhelpful.

"I mean, I'm not sure why the language was chosen other than to be, to look politically tough, but I've said in the past, you know, people with incredibly important positions who have a microphone and a platform need to be incredibly careful about what they say in public."

"And [there is a] lack of a sort of reasonable debate on these issues, which is an incredibly important issue and very worrying for all kinds of sections of society.

"And it needs to be debated. It doesn't need to be shouted down, but some of that rhetoric... by our new Home Secretary has not been helpful in my view."

Far-right tension has not been helped by Suella Braverman's comments, Neil Basu said
Far-right tension has not been helped by Suella Braverman's comments, Neil Basu said. Picture: Getty

Speaking in only his second interview since leaving his post last year, Mr Basu blamed the rise of the far-right on deindustrialisation and unemployment, alongside tension-stoking rhetoric.

He said that if "you look back in history anywhere that looks like economic hardship, plus a sort of polarised and, and fairly vicious and dehumanising rhetoric on immigration, you put those two things together and it is an absolute recipe for extreme right wing behaviour.

"And then of course, we have been suffering from Islamist jihadist threats, and both of those terrorists groups feed off each other. Their aim is to destabilise society and set one side of society against another do."

Mr Basu added that Brexit had also helped foster far-right views in the UK.

Neil Basu
Neil Basu. Picture: Getty

Asked by Andrew if leaving the EU had led to a rise in extremist views, he said: "It's not been helpful because I think it unleashed in a lot of people a a sort of xenophobia and a nationalism that clearly feeds into this narrative."

Mr Basu added that "there is no way we can be complacent" about the rise in far-right extremism, telling Andrew that the ideology is the fastest-growing strain of terrorism in the UK.

Read more: Three boys aged eight, ten and 11 die and six-year-old critical after falling through ice at Solihull lake

"When I started in counterterrorism in 2015, [far-right terrorism] was probably only about 6% of our casework," he said. "When I left in 2021, it was well over 20%." Islamist jihadism is still the biggest issue by volume of cases, he said.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

It comes after German police foiled an attempted coup by a far-right group to overthrow the government and install a prince as leader in their place. Pointing out that the far-right conspiracy theory Qanon has been influential in Germany, Andrew asked if social media had led to an increase in radicalisation.

Mr Basu said: "What that's led to is probably what I consider humankind's greatest invention turning into something of a curse. The mechanism for distributing hate is there 24/7 in everybody's hand."

Read more: Far-right plot to overthrow German govt and install 'Prince Heinrich' busted as 3,000 cops launch dawn raids

Police have come under fire - including from the government and Ms Braverman - for "woke" initiatives, at the same time as convictions rates drop and crimes go unsolved. But Mr Basu said that diversity and inclusion schemes were important - and no barrier to successful policing.

He said: "I think I probably retired with the reputation as being the most woke police officer in the United Kingdom, and yet if you look at my track record over 30 years, I've put more gangsters and terrorists behind bars for huge sentences than just about anybody else."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman passes by an apartment building damaged following by Russian shelling in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons

Top row, left to right: Billy Marsden, Raymond 'Raymie' Brown, Peter Bowler. Bottom row, left to right: Derek and Sylvia Ellis, Romeu and Louise De Almeida

Pictured: Seven victims missing after Jersey flats explosion as police continue hunt

Fire in the shopping centre "Stroytrakt" on Prigorodnaya street.

Second Russian shopping mall near Moscow goes up in flames

Palestinian women react during the funeral of Jana Zakaran, 16, in the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli army acknowledges fatal shooting of Palestinian girl, 16

Wes Streeting has doubled down on his criticism of the doctors' union

Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting doubles down on claim doctors' union is 'obstacle' to reform in NHS

The statue of Confederate General AP Hill

Richmond removes its last city-owned Confederate monument

1

Businesses and schools let staff leave before 3pm to avoid commuting in darkness as travel chaos continues

A man walks down stairs during a special session on lobbying at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France

Police raid more European Parliament offices in corruption probe

Putin has pulled put of his New Year's press conference

Putin under pressure over Ukraine war disaster as Kremlin scraps New Year’s press conference

An apartment building in Bakhmut damaged by Russian shelling

Ukraine PM appeals for more military aid to counter Russia attacks

The Reichstag building with the German Parliament Bundestag is illuminated in Berlin, Germany

German legislators seek answers on alleged far-right plot

Ross McCullam killed co-worker Megan Newborough, 23, at his parents' home, before dumping her body in a country lane.

'Sadistic' lab technician who strangled colleague before dumping body in a country lane convicted of murder

Eurostar train at platform

When are the Eurostar strike dates and what impact will this have on services?

Rail strikes will go ahead for the planned December dates

Christmas travel plans derailed after RMT rejects pay offer meaning wave of festive strikes will take place

1

Brit who went missing for four days in Kenya prompting manhunt found drinking in pub

The trailer shows a number of previously unreleased images and videos of the couplez

Meghan & Harry make claims of 'institutional gaslighting' as they lash out at royals in latest documentary trailer

Latest News

See more Latest News

St James Park in London covered in snow with a robin

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden will lead emergency cobra meetings today over widespread strikesstrikes.

Emergency Cobra meeting today amid strike chaos, with plans for army and civil servants to cover walkouts
National Grid's Electricity System Operator wing has run four one-hour trials of the so-called demand flexibility service.

Energy firms urge people to turn off their electricity for a couple of hours tonight as snow blankets UK
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias

Greek foreign minister slams Turkish leader’s missile threat

RMT and Aslef union strike action is set to cause Christmas rail chaos when combined with National Rail engineering works

Christmas getaway chaos: When are train strikes in December and January and what rail networks are affected?
Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on Kabul hotel

Ukrainian children with therapy dog Bice

Dog therapy comforts children facing trauma of war in Ukraine

Police have declared an emergency after the shooting

Three people including two police shot dead in ambush in rural Australia

1

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni pays tribute to friend among three killed in Rome bar shooting

The crowd at Stansted Airport waiting for a flight

Hundreds of passengers stranded at Stansted Airport after flights severely delayed after snow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government approach amid Iran unrest

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel
'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

james snow

James O’Brien schools caller who claims 'self-entitled' Brits should use 'common sense' to battle snow
wage war

Labour MP Sam Tarry accuses the shadow health secretary of 'waging war' on NHS staff

If Nicola Sturgeon can sit down with the RCN and avert strikes, why can't Rishi Sunak?

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’
Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit