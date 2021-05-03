'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football

By Sam Sholli

Andrew Castle has told LBC listeners why he stopped watching football amid widespread debate over the role money plays in the sport.

His words follow Manchester United fans protesting against the club's ownership storming the pitch at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The incident came as Manchester United and five other English Premier League teams withdrew from the controversial European Super League within days of it being announced, after widespread outrage.

Andrew said: "Does it matter to anybody where the money comes from if there is success on the pitch?

"It matters to me. What happened to a 'fit and proper' test?"

He added: "Let's be honest, some of where this money comes from absolutely stinks.

"But some supporters just accept that because they want the great players in front of them.

"I mean look, that's their right. But it bothers me. It's why I stopped watching football, because the integrity left years ago."

Andrew also said there are fans and teams that would be "cool" with "a mass murderer" owning a football club if it led to them having high-quality players in their side.

READ MORE: Major review into English football will look at giving fans a greater say

READ MORE: Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad