Angry Manchester United fans storm Old Trafford in protest against club's owners

2 May 2021, 14:45 | Updated: 2 May 2021, 15:23

Angry Manchester United fans stormed Old Trafford
Angry Manchester United fans stormed Old Trafford. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Manchester United fans protesting against the club's ownership have stormed the ground and begun protests on the pitch at Old Trafford.

Hundreds of fans got into the stadium ahead of the behind-closed-doors Premier League contest against arch-rivals Liverpool.

United supporters were expressing their anger following plans backed by the Glazer family to join a proposed European Super League, which collapsed soon after.

The plans added to years of discontent and protests from supporters following the controversial takeover by the Glazers in 2005

Outside the ground, large numbers of supporters were also protesting.

A protest was planned outside the ground at 2pm, with fans congregating at least an hour before.

It is believed those who gained access to the ground did so via the Munich Tunnel, after pushing down barriers, despite the attempts of security guards to prevent that happening.

A large number of fans ran back out of the stadium complex at around 2.20pm.

It was not clear whether the incident would affect the proposed kick-off time of 4.30pm.

A Liverpool win would hand the Premier League title to United's neighbours, Manchester City.

The stadium was locked down and protesters left the stadium itself but continued protests outside.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be released as UK pays Iran £400m debt – report
If confirmed, the £400 million payment would bring an end to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's five-year battle for freedom.

UK to pay £400m to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Iranian state media reports
Police continue to investigate PCSO Julia James' death.

Julia James murder: Uncle of killed PCSO makes emotional plea for help finding killer
Police officers during a May Day rally in Berlin

354 arrested as dozens of police injured during Berlin May Day riots
Israel Festival Stampede

Israeli officials under scrutiny over warnings ahead of festival stampede deaths
Virus Outbreak Belgium May Day

Police detain 132 at illegal anti-lockdown party in Brussels

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists
Trans caller reveals impact of banning trans women from female sport

Trans caller reveals impact of banning trans women from female sport
'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists

'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists
VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response
Social media boycott: Companies must cover cost of ending online abuse

Social media boycott: Companies must cover cost of ending online abuse
President Biden ordered the withdrawal process to start no later than May 1

Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal branded 'mistake' by ex-MI6 Chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London