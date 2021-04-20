Chelsea and Manchester City set to leave European Super League after fan protests

Chelsea have become the first team known to be withdrawing from the European Super League. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to leave the proposed European Super League following a furious backlash from fans, players and politicians.

Plans for the breakaway competition appear to be in tatters following reports of a number of the involved clubs being prepared to walk away from the league.

It comes just two days after the proposal - which would have changed the structure of football forever and led to widespread condemnation across Europe - was confirmed by clubs.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is understood to have driven the decision for his club, having listened to fan protests and opted to withdraw from the new European league plans.

Manchester City have also reportedly withdrawn from the plans too, however the club would not comment when approached.

A City spokesperson said: "We cannot comment for legal reasons."

There are also reports that Ed Woodward has resigned as chairman of Manchester United.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer responded to reports that Chelsea are preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the European Super League by encouraging other clubs to "follow suit".

He tweeted: "Fantastic news. Other clubs should now follow suit.

"But let's not lose the energy of the last few days - this must be a watershed moment, where we change our game to put fans first again."

Reports have also emerged that Andrea Agnelli is set to resign as chairman of Juventus.

Updates to follow...