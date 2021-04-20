Gavin Williamson brands European Super League plans 'quite simply wrong'

20 April 2021, 08:11

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson tells LBC plans for six clubs to join a breakaway European Super League is "quite simply wrong."

Amid a national conversation over the future of football, LBC's Nick Ferrari grilled the Education Secretary on the issue.

When Nick asked the senior politician what football team he supports the answer seemed a little halting, the eventual answer was Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But when Nick asked Mr Williamson for his reaction to six English clubs planning to break away and join a European Super League the answer was much quicker.

"It's quite simply wrong," Mr Williamson said.

He told Nick football clubs are "based in their communities" and this was "where they gain their strength from."

The Education Secretary said the owners of these six clubs "seem to have forgotten that."

"It's just, quite simply not right, it's losing track of what football is about."

Prince William, president of the Football Association, voiced his concern over the plan which would see the breakaway clubs reap the benefits of a lucrative new competition without the threat of relegation. He said the proposal risked "damage" to the "game we love".

Football authorities will consider their next moves in the fight against the proposed European Super League on Tuesday as the 12 clubs signed up press ahead with the plans.

Tensions escalated on Monday night as fans gathered outside Elland Road to voice their anger during the build-up to Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Leeds - a match in which the Reds' Champions League qualification hopes were dented but which would in future be a dead rubber if the 'closed-shop' plans go ahead.

As shirts were burned outside the stadium, inside Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp walked a tight rope as he reiterated his own belief that a Super League is a bad idea while insisting neither he nor his players had been consulted by the club's owners.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

This caller was fuming over the plans

Caller 'spitting feathers' over litter-cam plans branding scheme 'swipe at motorists'
Nick Ferrari questioned the Education Secretary

'Mr Williamson, be honest, have you ever been thrown out of a pub?'
Harry Redknapp was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

European Super League is about 'money not fans' Harry Redknapp tells LBC
The Housing Minister told LBC the Government were concerned over the football plans

European Super League: Government 'really concerned' over big six breakaway
The former Arsenal player told LBC players would not be happy

European Super League: 'Players won't stand for it', ex-Arsenal player tells LBC
Prince Harry 'doesn't need a uniform' to know he's served, friend Dean Stott tells LBC

Prince Harry 'doesn't need a uniform' to know he's served, friend Dean Stott tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

5 days ago

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

6 days ago

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

7 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Experts are calling for more research into whether Vitamin D can help fight Covid-19

Vitamin D: Women taking supplements 'less likely to test positive for Covid-19'
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

James Charles: YouTube indefinitely demonetises influencer's channel
The UK is set to cut its carbon emissions targets even further

Climate change: UK to speed up emissions reduction target ahead of major summit
The number of UK workers on payrolls dropped by 56,000 last month and has fallen by 813,000 since March 2020

Employment falls by 813,000 since Covid-19 outbreak began

Ghislaine Maxwell is "no monster", her defence lawyers have insisted, as they asked an appeals court for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial

Ghislaine Maxwell is 'no monster', lawyers tell bail hearing

Boris Johnson is to hold a round table to discuss the emergence of the new Super League

Boris Johnson to hold round table over Super League fury

Some police forces failed to follow Covid-19 self-isolation rules

Some police forces failed to follow coronavirus self-isolation rules, report finds
Morrissey performing in 2014

Morrissey's manager attacks 'hateful' Simpsons after singer mocked
Wales will further ease coronavirus restrictions from Saturday with further relaxations next week

Outdoor hospitality to reopen in Wales next week

Nearly two in five people in the UK is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than 10 million people in UK now fully vaccinated against Covid-19