Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health

2 August 2021, 19:34

By Seán Hickey

The former Olympic swimmer commended Peaty for being 'vulnerable' and raising awareness for mental health.

Team GB's double gold winner in the Tokyo pool took to social media to hit back at people criticising him for taking time off to preserve his mental wellbeing.

Read More: Trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard a 'meaningful female competitor', says ex-Olympic adviser

"I'm surprised he said mental health here and wanting to protect it" Andrew Castle told his former Team GB teammate Mark Foster, who competed for the UK in swimming in Beijing most recently.

"The way I interpreted it was that he wanted some time off to spend with his child, with his dad," the former swimmer told Andrew.

Read More: Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo

He wondered whether that was the true context behind Peaty announcing a long time off, and that he just wants to "mentally and physically" recharge.

"I look back at the intensity of international sport," Andrew reflected, having been a tennis player at the highest level himself.

Read More: 'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC

"I think we'd have all been screaming about poor mental health if unhappiness or being, sort of, a bit stale was the only qualification for it."

Mark Foster acknowledged the point, and that while athletes are more open today, mental struggles are nothing new.

"I've heard of many people over the years, obviously after major championships, struggling with coming back home from the huge high of being at an event and then the 'what now? What defines me? What next?"

He took the example of Simone Biles, who has had "a hell of a couple of years" inside and outside of sport and should be praised for standing firm.

Read More: Simone Biles: Gymnast star pulls out of second Olympic final to 'focus on mental health'

"It's one of those things that I like the fact that people are being more vulnerable and saying what's going on, I think that's a good thing," Mr Foster admitted.

He concluded by telling Andrew that without a doubt Adam Peaty "needs a break, of course he does.

"I think he's had a hell of a year. He'll come back, he'll reset, Paris is only a couple of years away."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Plans for an 'amber watchlist' for international travel have reportedly been scrapped by the Government

Covid-19: 'Amber watchlist' idea scrapped by the Government amid criticism
Turkish firefighters were battling for the sixth straight day

Eight people have died in wildfires which have torn through the Turkish coast
Sudesh Amman was shot dead by police after stabbing two people in February 2020

Streatham terrorist did well in school before developing 'behavioural issues', inquest hears
Tubes strikes planned for this week have been called off following progress in talks

London travel: Planned Tube strikes cancelled to allow for more talks
Declan Jones has been found guilty of assaulting two people during lockdown

Police officer guilty of assaulting two people including teenager in Covid lockdown
The NHS Covid-app logic has been updated

NHS Covid app tweaked so fewer contacts have to self-isolate

Michelle Bolger with her sons Taran and Kaie alongside her sister Elaine Burt at Glasgow Airport

Families reunite as double jabbed US and EU travellers arrive in UK free from quarantine
US and EU travellers will not have to quarantine when they arrive in the UK.

New travel rules for fully jabbed US and EU arrivals begin

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch LIVE

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

11 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile