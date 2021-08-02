Trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard a 'meaningful female competitor', says ex-Olympic adviser

2 August 2021, 14:01

By Tim Dodd

Olympic adviser Dr Joanna Harper tells LBC that weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's testosterone levels allow "meaningful competition" with cisgender female athletes, amid controversy over her inclusion in the games.

It comes as the New Zealander makes history by becoming the first openly transgender Olympian to compete in the games.

Tom Swarbrick asked Dr Harper: "Have the Olympic Committee got this wrong?"

"I think that testosterone levels probably should be lower than ten nanomoles per litre," said Dr Harper, referring to the total testosterone limit that female transgender athletes are allowed to have in the Olympics.

"I was on a committee in 2017 that recommended five.

"It's absolutely true that lowering testosterone won't eliminate all the advantages accrued during male-type puberty, but it does mitigate them to the point where I believe that in most sports we can have meaningful competition between transgender and cisgender women."

Read more: Laurel Hubbard: First transgender athlete selected to compete at Olympics

Tom then asked: "What about bone density, what about muscle mass, what about all those other biological differences between men and women?"

Dr Harper replied: "Muscle mass will be reduced, bone density will eventually come down, haemoglobin levels very quickly go from male to female levels within four months with the reduction of testosterone.

"I think that the rules which are in place are reasonable and do permit meaningful competition."

Tom then asked whether there are examples of trans men competing in male sports.

Read more: UK's travel restrictions "out of step" with other countries, Chancellor tells PM

Dr Harper said: "Yes, there's professional boxer Patricio Manuel who's undefeated in [the] men's competition.

"He has boosted his testosterone to male levels. He's very buff, very strong, he's not very tall but he's a damn good boxer."

Read more: From travel insurance to PCR tests: How to book a holiday abroad in 2021

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michelle Bolger with her sons Taran and Kaie alongside her sister Elaine Burt at Glasgow Airport

Families reunite as double jabbed US and EU travellers arrive in UK free from quarantine
US and EU travellers will not have to quarantine when they arrive in the UK.

New travel rules for fully jabbed US and EU arrivals begin

Laurel Hubbard was the first the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Games

Laurel Hubbard: First transgender athlete to compete at Olympics eliminated
Bears have been left near to where the boy was found

Bridgend: Tributes paid to 'funny and kind' five-year-old boy found dead in a river
Flooding could be on the way for the south of England.

UK weather: Potential floods for south of England as Met Office issues thunder warning
The South has been warned off holding drills with the US

South Korea warned not to hold military drills with US amid tensions with the North
Team GB gymnast Max Whitlock defended his pommel horse title at the weekend

Max Whitlock eyeing up success at Paris 2024 after sixth Olympic win in Tokyo
The move will see changes for scores of travellers

Covid-19: What are the latest changes to the travel rules?

LBC's James O'Brien tackled the issue

James O'Brien ponders private health care and its benefits

Jamal was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Son's heartfelt plea to PM over father trapped in Afghanistan 'surrounded by Taliban'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

11 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile