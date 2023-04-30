Pro-monarchy caller: ‘I give King Charles my full and utter support’

30 April 2023, 12:40

This caller says she's already pledged allegiance to King Charles

By Ellen Morgan

This passionate caller who maintains the monarchy still hold an important position in modern Britain, said she’s already sworn allegiance to King Charles III.

In a discussion with Andrew Castle about the upcoming coronation, Sue in Cheam said she has already granted King Charles "my full and utter support."

“If I need to swear allegiance to him, I would be happy to do that,” she added.

Sue then spoke highly of the King, whose coronation will take place next Saturday, saying the UK was “lucky” to have him and that he was a “treasure” to the country.

She was confident the King has already begun “sorting out” the monarchy, pointing out “he’s already started doing little bits on the side.”

Sue asserted that the King will be able to do “more” once he’s “settled into the role.”

Earlier in the show, Andrew made his thoughts clear on the “people’s coronation,” saying the thought of the British public being invited to swear allegiance to the new King made his “skin crawl.”

Andrew isn’t alone: support in Britain for the monarchy is at an all-time low. Only three in 10 people thinking the royal family is “very important,” based on a recent survey by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) which reflects a long-term trend of declining support for the monarchy.

“I’m sure they’re all lovely,” Andrew clarified, “but give me a break.”

