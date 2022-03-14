Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news

By Daisy Stephens

Andrew Marr described Elon Musk's offer of single combat with Putin as "a more civilised solution" on a day of worsening violence in Ukraine and with some "surreal" developments in the UK.

His monologue on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr summed up the events of another day of war in Ukraine.

Earlier, Elon Musk took to Twitter to challenge Putin to "single combat" for Ukraine.

"It's been a day when anarchists took over a Russian oligarch's London mansion to offer it to Ukrainian refugees, and were promptly ejected by police with shields, riot helmets and a crane," he said.

"It was also a day when Elon Musk challenged Vladimir Putin to single combat for Ukraine, a more civilised solution than anything going on right now."

Andrew referenced scenes in London where squatters took over an oligarch's mansion as an example of "grim local comedy."

"It's been another frankly surreal day, increasing global danger and slightly grim local comedy," he said.

"We are, according to some shrewd observers, closer to nuclear war now than at any time since 1962.

"Russian missiles came very close to Nato territory overnight.

"The whole world has been dissecting a report that China has been considering providing military help to Russia – that is now denied in Beijing.

"And in Kyiv, as the shelling goes on, so does the talking."