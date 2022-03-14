Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news

14 March 2022, 18:22 | Updated: 14 March 2022, 18:28

By Daisy Stephens

Andrew Marr described Elon Musk's offer of single combat with Putin as "a more civilised solution" on a day of worsening violence in Ukraine and with some "surreal" developments in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His monologue on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr summed up the events of another day of war in Ukraine.

Earlier, Elon Musk took to Twitter to challenge Putin to "single combat" for Ukraine.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm 

"It's been a day when anarchists took over a Russian oligarch's London mansion to offer it to Ukrainian refugees, and were promptly ejected by police with shields, riot helmets and a crane," he said.

"It was also a day when Elon Musk challenged Vladimir Putin to single combat for Ukraine, a more civilised solution than anything going on right now."

Andrew referenced scenes in London where squatters took over an oligarch's mansion as an example of "grim local comedy."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"It's been another frankly surreal day, increasing global danger and slightly grim local comedy," he said.

"We are, according to some shrewd observers, closer to nuclear war now than at any time since 1962.

Read more: Elon Musk challenges Putin to 'single combat' for Ukraine

Read more: Kyiv 'like apocalypse movie' after Russian shelling of residential block leaves two dead

"Russian missiles came very close to Nato territory overnight.

"The whole world has been dissecting a report that China has been considering providing military help to Russia – that is now denied in Beijing.

"And in Kyiv, as the shelling goes on, so does the talking."

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Davis has said Boris Johnson is best western war time leader

Boris is the best of a bad bunch: David Davis criticises Western response in Ukraine
Leeds and Edinburgh universities. Inset: Nadhim Zahawi

Zahawi vows to 'crack down hard' on university academics pushing Kremlin propaganda
The Supreme Court has confirmed Julian Assange cannot appeal his extradition

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange denied permission to appeal US extradition
Martin Lewis has warned future students will pay double what current students do in order to go to university

Cost of going to university 'to double' under new loan rules, Martin Lewis warns
Mariupol has been targeted by Russian forces

Shocking drone footage shows scale of destruction in besieged city of Mariupol
The dog walker was pinned down in his pet's poo.

Dog walker pinned down in dog mess by ex-military passer-by 'after refusing to pick it up'
Elon Musk has challenged Putin to a 'fight for Ukraine'

Elon Musk challenges Putin to 'single combat' for Ukraine

The Queen has released her annual Commonwealth Day message, but will not attend the service.

Queen pays tribute to 'modern, vibrant and connected' Commonwealth in annual message
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/03 | Watch Again

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile