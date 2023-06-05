Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

5 June 2023, 19:55

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06/23

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Anas Sarwar - Leader of Scottish Labour, who is supporting Gordon Brown in his Alliance for Radical Democratic Change
  • Simon Coop - National Officer for Energy at Unite the Union
  • Isabella Weber - Professor of Economics at the University of University of Massachusetts
  • Yuriy Sak - Advisor to the Minister of Defence for Ukraine
  • Simon Calder - Travel Correspondent at the Independent
  • Richard Dawkins - Evolutionary biologist and author
  • Polly Toynbee - Guardian Columnist and author of 'An Uneasy Inheritance: My Family and Other Radicals'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

