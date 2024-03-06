Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch again

6 March 2024, 19:59

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 06/03/24

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Bim Afolami - Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden.
  • Pat McFadden - National Campaign Coordinator, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor.
  • Siva Anandaciva - Chief Analyst of the King's Fund.
  • Steve Bannon - Former White House chief strategist and CEO of the Trump 2016 campaign.
  • Cenk Uygur - Co-host, Founder and CEO at The Young Turks and Democratic Presidential Candidate.
  • John Cauldwell - Founder of Mobile Phone Retailer Phones4u who has donated to the Conservative Party in the past.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

The police station

Firefighters scramble to east London police station where 'roof is completely alight'

Constance Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, are accused of the death of their newborn daughter Victoria

Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten trial begins as jury told there is 'no obligation' for a women to register pregnancy
Rachel Reeves has said Labour will aim to cut tax

Labour government would aim to cut taxes, Rachel Reeves says, after Conservatives slash National Insurance
Photos from the calendar were leaked.

‘It’s completely inappropriate’: Fury as staff calendar at Australian school leaks revealing explicit photos of teachers
Steve Bannon said Nigel Farage would rebuild the Conservative party

Steve Bannon says Tories will be 'wiped out' at next election, with party to be 'rebuilt by Nigel Farage'
Treasury minister Bim Afolami says Tories want to wipe out National Insurance if re-elected after 2p Budget cut

Treasury minister Bim Afolami says Tories want to scrap National Insurance if re-elected, after 2p cut in Budget
A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept with the air targets.

Russia scrambles fighter jet to intercept RAF Typhoons over Black Sea after nearing state border
True Confidence

Houthis kill two cargo ship crew members with missile strike, the first casualties of attacks on merchant vessels
Protecting Britain's pubs requires much bolder action from the Chancellor than today's Budget

Protecting Britain's pubs requires much bolder action from the Chancellor than today's Budget
Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery

Prince William breaks silence on wild conspiracy theories surrounding wife Kate following her absence from limelight

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile