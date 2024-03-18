Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/03 | Watch Again

18 March 2024, 20:01

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 18/03/24

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Deben - Conservative Peer and former Party Chairman.
  • Stephen Kinnock - Shadow Immigration Minister and Labour MP for Aberavon.
  • Paul Goodman - Former Editor of Conservative Home.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Yousef Hammash - Advocacy Officer at the Norwegian Refugee Council in Gaza who joins us from Rafah.
  • Arkady Ostrovsky - Russia Editor at The Economist.
  • Dame Laura Kenny - Former Olympic Track and Road Cyclist for Great Britain.
  • Estelle Lovatt - Art Critic.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

