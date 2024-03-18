Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/03 | Watch Again
18 March 2024, 20:01
Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 18/03/24
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lord Deben - Conservative Peer and former Party Chairman.
- Stephen Kinnock - Shadow Immigration Minister and Labour MP for Aberavon.
- Paul Goodman - Former Editor of Conservative Home.
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
- Yousef Hammash - Advocacy Officer at the Norwegian Refugee Council in Gaza who joins us from Rafah.
- Arkady Ostrovsky - Russia Editor at The Economist.
- Dame Laura Kenny - Former Olympic Track and Road Cyclist for Great Britain.
- Estelle Lovatt - Art Critic.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/