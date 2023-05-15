Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/05 | Watch Again

15 May 2023, 19:21

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Alan Johnson - Former Labour Home Secretary
  • Danny Kruger - Conservative MP for Devizes who has spoken at the National Conservatism Conference today
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Tobias Ellwood - Chair of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee
  • Rym Momtaz - Consultant research Fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies
  • Sir John Curtice - Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde
  • Mark Stephens - Lawyer and a Media Law & Privacy Expert at the Law Firm Howard Kennedy

