Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch again

15 June 2022, 21:04

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew was joined by:

  • Tom Pursglove: Conservative MP and Illegal Immigration Minister
  • Stephen Kinnock: Labour MP and Shadow Immigration Minister
  • Christina McAnea: General Secretary of Unison
  • Simon Marks: LBC's Washington Correspondent

Amber Heard has admitted she "still loves" Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard admits she 'still loves' Johnny Depp and realises she's not a 'perfect victim'
An asylum seeker has spoken about their experience ahead of the cancelled deportation flight

Asylum seeker 'hit, kicked and pushed' ahead of cancelled Rwanda deportation flight
Christina McAnea told LBC's Andrew Marr she would support coordinated action

Summer of discontent: UK's biggest union 'absolutely' willing to arrange 'national strike'
Boris Johnson's ethics adviser Lord Geidt has resigned.

Downing Street shocked as Boris's ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns after Partygate row
People flocked to beaches and parks to enjoy the hot weather.

Hottest day of the year confirmed: London basks in 28C as heat warning issued
A four-year-old girl suffered horrific burns from a giant hogweed plant in Bolton.

Giant hogweed warning as girl, 4, suffers horrific burns while playing in park
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their family will move to Windsor

Inside William and Kate's move as the royal couple prepare to swap Kensington for Windsor
Heineken has denounced a phishing attempt using its brand

Heineken beer scam: WhatsApp users warned over Father's Day phishing attempt
ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says
Andrew Marr has said the fresh debate over the European Human Rights treat is 'convenient' for Boris.

Andrew Marr: European human rights row is 'politics of distraction' from Boris

