Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/11 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/11 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jonathan Gullis - Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade and Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde

Mish Rahman - Labour NEC Member who is leading the campaign 'Labour for a Ceasefire Now'

Stephanie Flanders - Economist and Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg

Brendan Cox - Campaigner and Co-founder of 'Survivors Against Terror' whose wife Jo Cox was murdered in a terrorist attack in June 2016.

Robert Jenrick - Minister of State for Immigration & Conservative MP for Newark

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.