15 November 2023, 21:42
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/11 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Jonathan Gullis - Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade and Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde
- Mish Rahman - Labour NEC Member who is leading the campaign 'Labour for a Ceasefire Now'
- Stephanie Flanders - Economist and Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg
- Brendan Cox - Campaigner and Co-founder of 'Survivors Against Terror' whose wife Jo Cox was murdered in a terrorist attack in June 2016.
- Robert Jenrick - Minister of State for Immigration & Conservative MP for Newark
