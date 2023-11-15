Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/11 | Watch Again

15 November 2023, 21:42

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Jonathan Gullis - Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade and Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde
  • Mish Rahman - Labour NEC Member who is leading the campaign 'Labour for a Ceasefire Now'
  • Stephanie Flanders - Economist and Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg
  • Brendan Cox - Campaigner and Co-founder of 'Survivors Against Terror' whose wife Jo Cox was murdered in a terrorist attack in June 2016.
  • Robert Jenrick - Minister of State for Immigration & Conservative MP for Newark

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/11 | Watch Again

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

