'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies

29 May 2023, 12:48 | Updated: 29 May 2023, 12:51

Crime correspondent on police decision not to respond to mental health

By Alice Bourne

Crime correspondent Vikram Dodd explains the police’s decision to stop responding to mental health callouts exclaiming: “If somebody breaks their leg in the street they get an ambulance, not a police car, why is it different for mental health.”

Paul Brand heard from crime correspondent Vikram Dodd after the Met Police are set to stop attending emergency calls linked to mental health in a bid to 'focus on crime'.

Mr. Dodd began: “So this statutory scheme is called, you do your job, we’ll do our job."

He explained that the move originated in Humberside where an estimated 7% of police time was saved by enacting the policy "which is a pretty decent chunk of time.”

He continued: “We all know that mental health in terms of the health service is a cinderella service which austerity certainly didn’t help - you’ve got a shortage of services and an increase in mental health demand.”

“But,” he said, “if somebody breaks their leg in the street or at home they get an ambulance, not a police car, why should it be different for mental health.”

Read More: Met Police to stop attending emergency calls linked to mental health in bid to 'focus on crime'

Tory MP: Lack of young people's votes an 'existential problem'

The crime correspondent continued: “There are two ways to think about this; one is in terms of the police, you know we get shouted at and fingers pointed when we don’t turn up to things and that's because a reasonable chunk of our time is taken up doing other people’s work.

“But the second way is thinking who is best placed to care for people with what is, after all, an illness and why would you have a police officer whose job is to put people in the criminal justice system answer to their calls?”

Paul concluded: “There has to be a line where the police say we are actually not a mental health emergency service.”

Read More: Phillip Schofield hits back at critics after claims of 'toxic' This Morning culture

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescue workers have recovered four bodies from a northern Italian lake

Four dead as boat carrying British tourists overturns in whirlwind on Italian lake

UK police officers are to be tasked with breaking up people-smuggling gangs alongside security forces in North African countries

'Britain's FBI' set to work with countries in North Africa to 'stop up to 400,000 migrants crossing the Mediterranean'
Phillip Schofield has issued a new statement after leaving This Morning

Eamonn Holmes slams 'delusional' Philip Schofield as former presenter insists there is 'no toxicity' at This Morning
Metropolitan Police officers will not attend emergency calls if they are linked to mental health incidents from September.

Met Police to stop attending emergency calls linked to mental health in bid to 'focus on crime'
Erdogan's rule will now continue until 2028

Erdogan claims historic victory in Turkish presidential election - but nation remains divided
Food inflation remains more than double the standard rate at 19.1%

Retail chiefs warn Sunak plan to cap supermarket prices will 'lead to shortages and won't work'
Switzerland were ranked as the least miserable people in the world - with Zimbabwe named the most miserable as it battles sky-high inflation

World's least miserable countries revealed... with Britain only ranked 28th two years after reaching 4th
Alysia Salisbury died in Pontyglasier, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire on Saturday night

Parents of girl, 5, who died in fire say they have lost a 'beautiful daughter and sister'

Police say the teen died in an ambulance after a medical emergency on Friday night

Boy, 16, dies at In It Together music festival after 'medical emergency' at Welsh event

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile