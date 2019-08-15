David Lammy's Indignant Response When Caller Accuses Him Of Not Doing His Job

15 August 2019, 15:00

David Lammy hit back after this caller told him that Brexit would be sorted by now if he was doing his job properly.

Ryan said that a no-deal Brexit was now the best option available, adding: "If politicians such as yourself David had done your job and not frustrated the entire process then we would not be in the mess that we're in now.

"It is the mess that we're in now that is catastrophic, not the no-deal Brexit."

That irked David who hit back: "What do you mean 'if I had done my job'? I have been doing my job.

David Lammy took exception to what this caller told him
David Lammy took exception to what this caller told him. Picture: LBC

"I was representing the people of Tottenham who overwhelmingly voted against leaving the European Union and gave me an 82% share of the vote on the basis that I was absolutely clear on Article 50.

"I'm in line with my constituents.

"We're elected not to be delegates or to follow a party line. It's to use our judgement and our conscience.

"It's always been my belief that leaving the European Union and certainly a no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for the people of Tottenham and I've always been open about representing their views.

"That's our job!"

The conversation then got even angrier as David referred to some MPs as "spineless toads".

Watch it in the video above.

