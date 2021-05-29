'This is never going to be over': George Floyd's sister urges world to 'keep fighting'

29 May 2021, 19:06

By Seán Hickey

A year on from the death of George Floyd, this was his sister's powerful message to the world to ensure justice is always served.

LaTonya Floyd spoke to David Lammy to mark a year since the death of her brother George at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

"What do you think needs to be done to prevent this happening to another family?" David wondered.

Ms Floyd issued a plea to LBC listeners: "Keep protesting daily," she said.

"Those handcuffs that went on Derek Chauvin, keep showing them that." She argued that showing a constant reminder of justice being served will lead an end to police brutality and normalising respect.

"Keep showing the world how they can be" she said, encouraging dialogue between citizens and police officers in a bid to ensure peace and respect.

Ms Floyd went on to urge police officers to "do not let your hatred ruin your life" suggesting that Mr Chauvin made this very mistake.

"The Floyd family is going to keep fighting for everyone" she vowed, concluding by telling David that "this is not going to be over."

