George Floyd anniversary: Memorials across UK and US to mark one year since his murder

Tuesday marks one year since the murder of George Floyd. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Memorials are planned in the UK and US on Tuesday to mark one year since the murder of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck.

Chauvin was last month convicted of murder and manslaughter following a three-week trial.

Mr Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the US and beyond.

Various event are planned in the UK and US to mark Tuesday’s anniversary.

In the UK, vigils are planned from 6pm in a number of cities.

There are events planned in College Green, Bristol; The Level, Brighton; Old Market Square, Nottingham; Cross Flatts Park and Potternewton Park, Leeds; St Peters Square, Manchester; and Southampton Guildhall.

There is also one planned in University Square in Liverpool at 12.30pm.

It comes after protesters carrying Black Lives Matter banners gathered for an anti-racism rally outside the US embassy in London on Saturday to commemorate Mr Floyd’s death.

Protesters outside the US embassy in London on Saturday. Picture: PA

Also over the weekend, people in Minneapolis marked the anniversary with a march before gathering in front of the courthouse where Chauvin was convicted.

Members of Mr Floyd’s family and others whose loved ones have died at the hands of the police, as well as politicians and activists, were in attendance.

Among the speakers calling for justice for families of black men killed by police were Mr Floyd’s sister Bridgett, Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and the Rev Al Sharpton.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation, a non-profit based in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where Mr Floyd was born, has organsied a series of events in Minneapolis to honour the anniversary of the death.

The Rev Al Sharpton speaks during a rally over the weekend. Picture: PA

They include a community festival and candlelight vigil on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will host members of the Floyd family at The White House on Tuesday.

They will also meet with House speaker Nancy Pelosi and other law makers.

Mr Biden has vowed to pass police reform legislation by today's anniversary that would ban chokeholds, carotid holds and so-called "no-knock" warrants.

However, although the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has passed in the House of Representatives, it is now stuck in the Senate.