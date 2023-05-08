Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market

8 May 2023, 13:40 | Updated: 8 May 2023, 13:45

Caller says the government makes him feel like 'scum'

By Anna Fox

Caller Charles bleakly tells David Lammy, “It’s my 60th Birthday coming up, and I really don't know if I want to see my 65th”.

Debating the reintroduction of 100 per cent mortgages, caller Charles opened up to David Lammy regarding his financial situation, exclaiming he sees "no future".

Charles said: “I’m stuck in private rented accommodation so it’s too late for me, I’m finished with owning a home.”

READ MORE: Lib Dems hint at coalition with Labour - and may demand Brexit rerun as the price

Pointing the finger at the government for “artificially inflating” the housing market, Charles told David “the attitude of the government” made him feel like “scum”.

David reacted, stating: “Your not scum Charles, that's a horrible thing to say.”

The caller admitted to David that he found himself in a difficult financial situation a few years ago and that he had only himself to blame for his hardship.

Charles continued outlining his bleak outlook, stating, “I am a private renter and the attitude of this government and you are looked down upon".

“It's not a woe is me, but honestly, it's my 60th Birthday coming up and I don't know if I want to see my 65th, because I don’t see any future.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

"Please for the love of god don’t introduce 100 per cent mortgages, which then become 110 per cent mortgages," he implored, "you need to build the houses, it’s too late for me, it’s over for me".

The 100 per cent mortgage loans have made a reappearance, meaning banks and building societies lend the entire mortgage cost.

Skipton Building Society became the latest lender to introduce a 100 per cent rental-to-mortgage product, however, the exact details are yet to be released.

There are 17 zero deposit products on the market currently, according to financial data firm Moneyfacts, accounting for just 0.3 per cent of the UK market.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police pleaded with eco protesters

'That's a shame': Eco activists ignore police pleas to get off the road as they infuriate drivers with slow march
Louis helped out on bank holiday Monday

Royal renovations: Prince Louis helps William operate a digger and joins siblings in transforming Scout hut for Big Help Out
A GP overhaul should see patients get better access to doctors

The end of the 8am scramble for a GP: New plans see an end to dreaded wait tones with urgent cases seen on same day
The boy was stabbed to death in Easton Street, Wycombe, on Sunday evening

Boy, 17, stabbed to death in Wycombe street as police hunt up to four masked attackers after weekend of violence
Monday misery for Brits as storms are set to batter the UK - with a drop off from a balmy Sunday

Long to rain over us: Coronation weekend wash out as Met Office warns of thunderstorms

Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets

Footage shows moment police gun down two dogs and Taser man after tense stand off as Met insists animals posed threat
Harry toasted Archie but Harry had already set off

King wished Archie happy birthday 'wherever he was' at family gathering as Harry was already returning to the US
Sir Ed Davey has refused to join forces with Rishi Sunak's Tory party but did not make the same commitment against a deal with Labour

Lib Dems hint at coalition with Labour - and may demand Brexit rerun as the price

Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

William gave a speech on stage

'Pa, we are all so proud of you': Prince William pays tribute to King Charles and late Queen during coronation concert

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile