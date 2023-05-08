Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market

By Anna Fox

Caller Charles bleakly tells David Lammy, “It’s my 60th Birthday coming up, and I really don't know if I want to see my 65th”.

Debating the reintroduction of 100 per cent mortgages, caller Charles opened up to David Lammy regarding his financial situation, exclaiming he sees "no future".

Charles said: “I’m stuck in private rented accommodation so it’s too late for me, I’m finished with owning a home.”

Pointing the finger at the government for “artificially inflating” the housing market, Charles told David “the attitude of the government” made him feel like “scum”.

David reacted, stating: “Your not scum Charles, that's a horrible thing to say.”

The caller admitted to David that he found himself in a difficult financial situation a few years ago and that he had only himself to blame for his hardship.

Charles continued outlining his bleak outlook, stating, “I am a private renter and the attitude of this government and you are looked down upon".

“It's not a woe is me, but honestly, it's my 60th Birthday coming up and I don't know if I want to see my 65th, because I don’t see any future.

"Please for the love of god don’t introduce 100 per cent mortgages, which then become 110 per cent mortgages," he implored, "you need to build the houses, it’s too late for me, it’s over for me".

The 100 per cent mortgage loans have made a reappearance, meaning banks and building societies lend the entire mortgage cost.

Skipton Building Society became the latest lender to introduce a 100 per cent rental-to-mortgage product, however, the exact details are yet to be released.

There are 17 zero deposit products on the market currently, according to financial data firm Moneyfacts, accounting for just 0.3 per cent of the UK market.