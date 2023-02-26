There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

26 February 2023, 13:49

By Ellen Morgan

This caller, who has been hosting a Ukrainian family since last year, says it’s been “exceptionally positive”.

In a conversation with David Lammy, Rebecca from Marlow shared her experience of opening her home to refugees and spoke glowingly of her town’s positive and welcoming response to them.

David reminded listeners that Marlow is a small town, so a population of 300 refugees is a “significant” number.

Rebecca said the town has seen “huge support” from employers in the area, such as the chef Tom Kerridge, who she says has “really helped” by giving Ukrainian refugees work in his kitchens.

Rebecca then said she’s experienced employers calling her to ask whether she knows of any Ukrainians looking for work, because “they’re such good workers [and] they’ve settled in so well".

She told David that the woman living with her used to work as a cashier in a bank and is now a waitress in a pizza restaurant, which was “a bit of a leap for her”.

“Everyone in the village is friendly to her, and she speaks a lot of English,” she added.

Rebecca praised her town for welcoming the Ukrainian refugees recalling that, in Marlow, there were a “number of events at the beginning to welcome the children”.

READ MORE: 'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors

Since then, she said one of the town’s comprehensive schools has employed Ukrainian teachers.

“I think we’re really proud of what we’ve achieved,” she said, reminding David that “it’s the first time we’ve been able to host refugee families with some help from the government”.

David then asked Rebecca to clarify what support has been available to those hosting Ukrainian refugees, to which she said she receives £500 a month.

“Buckinghamshire’s been good at helping Ukrainians move to independent housing,” she added, saying the county has helped cover some people’s rent for the first month of living in a new property.

“I know it’s not the same everywhere,” she said, “but I’m struggling to think of any downsides whatsoever”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK is "on the cusp" of securing a new Brexit deal with the EU on Northern Ireland, Deputy PM Dominic Raab has said.

UK and EU 'on the cusp' of Northern Ireland Protocol deal, Dominic Raab says

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) has said the UK government was "giving it everything" to secure a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Bodies of missing hiker Kyle Sambrook and his dog found in Glencoe following major search

Dominic Raab has said he will resign from government if an inquiry upholds an allegation of bullying against him.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab says he'll resign if probe upholds bullying allegation against him

At least 58 migrants have reportedly drowned after a boat broke apart off Italy's southern coast on Sunday.

At least 58 migrants drown in shipwreck as bodies wash up on shores of seaside resort

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) has said the UK government was "giving it everything" to secure a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

UK Government 'giving it everything' to secure deal with Brussels on NI Protocol, Rishi Sunak says
Police investigating the attempted murder of John Caldwell (L) have made a sixth arrest.

Sixth man arrested over attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell in Northern Ireland
Fleming's books have been changed by the publishers

James Bond books edited by sensitivity readers to remove racist terms including N-word

Sunak said he hopes to secure a new Brexit deal this weekend

Sunak fires warning shot at Johnson as PM vows to 'get the job done' with new Brexit deal

Camilla will be known as the Queen after Charles's coronation

Camilla will be known as 'Queen' after coronation as Consort title is 'cumbersome'

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile