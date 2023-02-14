There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Three businessmen were singled out by this caller who made an impassioned speech in favour of home working.

Ned in Colchester told David Lammy that he is in favour of hybrid working, and criticised businessmen who want people back in the office.

"Bless him - dear old Alan Sugar and his billionaire energy, your James Dysons and your Elon Musks who hate that people are working from home, well you know, Alan Sugar makes all his money out of property these days so it's no wonder that he wants everyone back into the office," he said.

Lord Alan Sugar came under scrutiny in December 2022 after he accused people who work from home of being "lazy gits" in a tweet.

Earlier in his show, David Lammy was joined by businessman Charlie Mullins who demanded people stop working from home and insisted it was "slaughtering the economy".

Considering ULEZ, the caller went on to add: "If you could take half the cars off the road for two days a week, that would help a lot."

"It's all just because we've got to sit at a desk at 9 o'clock in the morning," he continued. "It just doesn't make any sense David - not in 2023."

"Of course, it's better on the climate not having to jump in a car and commute," David agreed.

The caller also mentioned how it would help people with childcare issues or people struggling with disabilities.

"Yeah!" Ned replied. "A hundred per cent, and also you're paying premium money to be near a tube station."

"If we look at all the flats that have been thrown up in London in the last 10 years, a one-bedroom place... seven hundred and fifty grand? Who can afford them?" he asked.

"I don't think the wages are keeping up with the infrastructure as it were," Ned continued, adding that the four-day workweek could be helpful as well, pointing to trials which show improved productivity.

