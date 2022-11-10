Elon Musk ends work-from-home at Twitter and orders staff to be in the office at least 40 hours a week

Elon Musk said Twitter workers should be in the office 40 hours a week. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Elon Musk has ordered Twitter employees back to the desk and told them to be in the office at least 40 hours a week, days after he sacked half the company's workforce.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The world's richest man said employees can only carry out their job from their homes in special circumstances he has personally approved.

His order takes effect from Thursday.

"Remote work is no longer allowed, unless you have a specific exception. Managers will send the exception lists to me for review and approval," the Tesla boss wrote.

He told staff the "road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed" and that "over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam".

Mr Musk completed his purchase of the social media platform for the equivalent of £38.7bn in October.

He has been vocal about his plans for the company and implemented sweeping changes since bringing it under his control.

Read more: Elon Musk defends slashing Twitter workforce saying social media firm ‘loses more than $4m a day’

Elon Musk paid billions for Twitter. Picture: Getty

He sacked 3,700 employees out of 7,500, including top executives, as he claimed Twitter had suffered a "massive drop" in advertising revenue, which the platform heavily relies on.

Mr Musk, who also runs SpaceX, ended company-wide days off, introduced during the pandemic.

Some companies like General Motors, Audi and United Airlines have already paused advert purchases to see how Mr Musk – who said he is a "free speech absolutist" when he began trying to take over the platform – as they wait and see what will be permitted.

Read more: Thousands of Twitter employees sacked by email as Elon Musk begins cull of workforce

Commentators worry about a softer approach on moderating Twitter users, which could put off some brands from paying for adverts.

Twitter Blue, a new subscription platform, is now being rolled out in the UK, allowing users to retain or gain their blue ticks and get access to other features.

Mr Musk has told employees he wants subscriptions to amount to half of the company's revenue.