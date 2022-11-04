Twitter employees 'sacked by email' and logged out of accounts after Elon Musk's takeover

4 November 2022, 08:21 | Updated: 4 November 2022, 08:57

Elon Musk has begun culling Twitter staff
Elon Musk has begun culling Twitter staff. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Twitter employees are waiting to learn whether they have been sacked by Elon Musk after the billionaire’s takeover of the social media firm.

One staffer claimed laptops had been remotely wiped and access to work chat tool Slack and Gmail revoked.

All staff are expected to receive an email telling them of their fate by 4pm UK time today.

An email sent to staff states: “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.

“We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.

An email sent to Twitter staff warning of layoffs
An email sent to Twitter staff warning of layoffs. Picture: Twitter
Bosses said staff will be notified by 4pm today
Bosses said staff will be notified by 4pm today. Picture: Twitter

“Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email.

“By 9am PST on Friday Nov 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter.

“Please check your email, including your spam folder.

“If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email.

“If your employment is impacted you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email.”

Simon Balmain, a senior community manager for the platform in the UK, said he believed he had been laid off.

“Everyone got an email saying that there was going to be a large reduction in headcount, and then around an hour later, folks started getting their laptops remotely wiped,” he told the BBC.

Another employee tweeted: “Whatever happens Tweeps, know that you built something special. You made an impact. You're one hell of a #OneTeam.”

There have been suggestions that as many as half of the social media giant's global workforce could be cut. Twitter employs more than 7,500 people around the world.

Elon Musk at Heidi Klum's Halloween party
Elon Musk at Heidi Klum's Halloween party. Picture: Getty

Mr Musk is thought to want to drastically reduce costs at the company after completing his £39 billion takeover of the platform last week.

He has since tweeted "we need to pay the bills somehow" in relation to further plans to begin charging a monthly subscription for users to keep their verified blue tick badge.

According to an internal email reportedly sent to staff, the job cuts are "an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path" and action is "unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward".

Staff have been told that everyone will receive an email by 4pm today, with those who are affected by the cuts set to receive the message on their personal email address rather than the one associated with their work.

"Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email," the internal email said.

Some staff working overnight have already claimed to have been logged out of their Twitter laptops and internal messaging systems.

Mr Musk has promised to make sweeping changes at the company and has already removed the entire board, leaving himself as the sole executive, and pledged to change how the site handles content moderation.

He has also suggested allowing banned accounts, including that of former US president Donald Trump, back onto the site.

His plans to overhaul the Twitter Blue subscription service so that it gives users the blue tick verification badge in exchange for a monthly fee is also reportedly set to be introduced later this month.

