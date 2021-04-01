Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

By EJ Ward

Denise Headley reacts to a Government report that states Britain is no longer a country where the "system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities."

In the wake of a report found that Britain is a model to other countries for diversity because of successes in areas like education and a shrinking ethnicity pay gap, LBC presenter Denise Headley gave her reaction.

The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities said geography, family influence, socio-economic background, culture and religion all impact life chances more than racism, in a report commissioned in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

She told Iain Dale when she first read the headlines of the report was that she was not surprised by the outcome of the report.

Denise revealed she was "expecting that outcome."

She revealed to the LBC audience at the time the report was commissioned the country had been rocked by the death of George Floyd and the wider Black Lives Matter movement which was a "major catalyst."

She told the audience she thought the wider BLM movement caught the Government off guard.

But when it came to the label 'BAME', Denise was clear on her views.

"I don't want to be called a minority any more I am part of the majority."

The 264-page report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities found overt racism persists in the country but its foreword by chair Dr Tony Sewell CBE states that Britain is no longer a place "where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities".

