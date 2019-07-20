Hilarious Moment LBC Listener Asks Space Scientist: "What's The Point Of Space Travel?"

20 July 2019, 18:20 | Updated: 20 July 2019, 18:34

This is the hilarious moment an LBC listener asked an astrophysicist what the point to space travel was.

On the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, an LBC listener questioned a scientist on the point of space exploration.

David said he was concerned by the levels of 'space pollution' orbiting the Earth, and noted the pollution affecting our own planet.

But his question to astrophysicist Dr Becky Smethurst left Ian Payne in hysterics.

Today is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing: In this photo, Buzz Aldrin steps down from the Lunar Module on the surface of the moon
Today is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing: In this photo, Buzz Aldrin steps down from the Lunar Module on the surface of the moon. Picture: Getty

"Whilst I appreciate the advances in technology that have been made because of space travel, and bearing in mind all of the pollution affecting our planet, what's the point of it all?" Dave asked.

He added: "I'm lead to believe there's tonnes of debris floating around in the Earth's orbit, and now you want Earth people to go and pollute other planets."

Becky: "That's a really big question.

"There's a lot of space debris up there, but until it's a danger to telescopes, space stations or other missions I think the best thing is to just leave it there.

Watch in full above.

