Ian Payne Slates Sadiq Khan Who Should "Stick To Governing London"

1 September 2019, 16:28

After Sadiq Khan mentioned Nazi Germany in the same speech as Boris Johnson, Ian Payne urged caution, and pointed out Mr Kahn should "stick to governing London".

The Mayor of London has said on a visit to Poland that we are at risk of forgetting the lessons learned from the horrors of the 20th Century.

He called Donald Trump “the global poster boy for white nationalism”, and talked about the influence of Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson on British politics.

Ian felt it necessary that sometimes, it would simply be better if Mr Khan could focus on his brief in London, rather than world-wide.

"You can't even begin to compare what was happening with National Socialism and what's happening with the Brexit Party or the Tory Party."

The Mayor can often act like "the leader of the opposition", going further than his elected duties.

"To start saying 'we must act now or we'll have another Nazi Germany on our hands is ridiculous."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien spoke to a lot of Brexiters who admit Boris Johnson is lying

James O'Brien's Electrifying Monologue On The Lies Of Brexit Leaders

2 days ago

James O'Brien was left speechless by Bob's response

"The EU Law I'd Like To Lose? Being Able To Stomp On Grapes Again"

4 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Andrew Castle Clashes With Momentum Activist Over The Far Right

Andrew Castle Clashes With Momentum Activist Over The Far Right
WWII Evacuee Sees The Resurgence Of The "Hard Right" In The UK

WWII Evacuee Sees The Resurgence Of The "Hard Right" In The UK

Javid bids to convince City of Brexit 'opportunity'

Maajid Nawaz To Justin Welby: Your Church Is No Longer Fit For Purpose

Maajid Nawaz To Justin Welby: Your Church Is No Longer Fit For Purpose