Jacob Rees-Mogg's Fiery Row With Caller Who Demands Second Referendum

3 May 2019, 19:19

Jacob Rees-Mogg was involved in a heated row with a former Conservative voter who is desperate for a People's Vote.

David said there were so many lies told during the EU referendum that the people deserve the right to vote on whether they really want Brexit.

But when he admitted there would be no call for a second referendum if Remain won, Jacob hit back.

He said: "It's pretty one-sided. The losers get a vote, but the winners get discounted."

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio
Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

And when he mentioned the £350million promise on the side of the bus, Jacob insisted he fully stands by that claim.

It was a very interesting debate - watch it in full at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Powerful Monologue On The State Of Brexit After The Local Elections

3 hours ago

Iain Dale pushed James Brokenshire on council housing

"Shocking": Housing Secretary Doesn't Know Number Of Council Houses Built

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari had some difficult questions for Jo Swinson

Lib Dem MP's Very Awkward Interview With Nick Ferrari Over New Cross-Party Group

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Shelagh Fogarty was enthralled by what John told her

This Story Of What Happened When This Caller Caught A Burglar Is Jaw-Dropping
Jacob Rees-Mogg hosted his LBC show on Friday

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch In Full

James O'Brien reacts to Theresa May saying Brexit is an "opportunity"

Watch James O'Brien's Reaction To Theresa May Saying Brexit Is An "Opportunity"

North Korea cuts food rations to just 300g per person, per day

Donald Trump hails 'jobs, jobs, jobs' as US employment surges

David de Gea still one of world's best goalkeepers, says Man Utd team-mate Nemanja Matic