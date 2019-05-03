Jacob Rees-Mogg's Fiery Row With Caller Who Demands Second Referendum

Jacob Rees-Mogg was involved in a heated row with a former Conservative voter who is desperate for a People's Vote.

David said there were so many lies told during the EU referendum that the people deserve the right to vote on whether they really want Brexit.

But when he admitted there would be no call for a second referendum if Remain won, Jacob hit back.

He said: "It's pretty one-sided. The losers get a vote, but the winners get discounted."

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

And when he mentioned the £350million promise on the side of the bus, Jacob insisted he fully stands by that claim.

It was a very interesting debate - watch it in full at the top of the page.