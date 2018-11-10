Brexit Is "Careering Into The Jaws Of Death": Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson's son announced his resignation as transport minister on Friday over the government's Brexit plan.

Jo Johnson, the former transport minister, said that he could not support the Chequers deal and would push for a second referendum.

In the immediate aftermath of his son's resignation, Stanley spoke to Eddie Mair and expressed that he was "very proud" of his son.

Speaking to Matt Frei, Stanley Johnson reiterated that Jo resigned because the government is not delivering Brexit and because he cannot support the Brexit plan "in honesty".

Jo Johnson & Stanley Johnson. Picture: PA & LBC

When asked by Matt Frei as to why the transport minister had waited until now to resign, Stanley said that "we are only now coming down the wire to the crunch."

"Right up until now you might have thought well maybe this train can deviate from the track. Now you see it, and see that we are careering into the jaws of death with the Chequers proposal."

When pressed by Matt on whether his son wanted a second referendum or 'A People's Vote', Stanley Johnson said that Jo was conscious of few options including remaining in the EU.