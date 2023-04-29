'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

29 April 2023, 15:47

Charles and Camilla aren't moral people, says Royal commentator

By Grace Parsons

Royal commentator calls out Charles and Camilla's "backstory", arguing that the people "won't accept" Queen Camilla.

As the Coronation set to take place next Saturday, royal commentator Margaret Holder predicted that the majority of people "will not accept Queen Camilla".

The Queen Consort will be anointed and crowned alongside King Charles III at next week's ceremony.

READ MORE: New portraits of King Charles and Camilla show couple beaming at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation

Matt Frei asked the royal commentator: "Is the biggest danger to the royal family and its survival... not the Republican movement, not the Russians, not the green men from Mars but the family itself?

Ms Holder took aim at the King and Queen Consort: "If you're looking for a moral monarchy, Charles and Camilla certainly don't represent that..."

Matt cut in: "Why do you say that? That's quite an accusation to level against our new King."

The commentator explained: "It is indeed but I think their own backstory is the answer and I don't believe that people will accept, say Queen Camilla. There was a poll in The Mail said that only 14% went along with the title Queen Camilla, that's with a week before the Coronation."

READ MORE: 'He's our king': Chanting schoolchildren drown out protesters as Charles and Camilla visit Liverpool

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gove made the comments on the second day of the Scottish Tories' conference

Michael Gove claims SNP will drop demand for Scottish independence after 'over-reaching'

Stelling made the sudden announcement today

Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling announces he's leaving Soccer Saturday after nearly 30 years
Calls for Ofsted's reform followed Ms Perry's death

'She wasn't inadequate': Sister of head who took own life after bad Ofsted report calls for boycott of 'reign of terror'
Yates gave his partner a chilling nickname

Fiance found dead after being hunted for Marelle Sturrock's suspected murder had 'chilling' nickname for her
Forensics investigate the scene

Two stabbed in London nightclub knife rampage as bloodied clothes seen at King's Cross nightlife spot
William is due to feature in a fly-on-the-wall documentary

William 'to feature in intimate fly-on-the-wall documentary' after Harry's Netflix series

Ms Creasy was reported to social services

Online troll gets MP investigated by social services for 'anti-man views' in vile bid to get her child taken away
Rachel blasted the sentence give to Steven Allan (bottom right) over Paul's death

'It's a travesty': Sister of banker punched to death in London blasts killer's short sentence as thousands back review
'Blade runners' have taken to targeting Sadiq Khan's Ulez cameras

'Blade Runners' destroying Sadiq Khan's Ulez cameras vow to carry on until every one is down 'no matter what'
Charles and Camilla appear in new portraits ahead of the coronation

New portraits of King Charles and Camilla show couple beaming at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

3 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile