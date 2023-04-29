'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

Charles and Camilla aren't moral people, says Royal commentator

By Grace Parsons

Royal commentator calls out Charles and Camilla's "backstory", arguing that the people "won't accept" Queen Camilla.

As the Coronation set to take place next Saturday, royal commentator Margaret Holder predicted that the majority of people "will not accept Queen Camilla".

The Queen Consort will be anointed and crowned alongside King Charles III at next week's ceremony.

Matt Frei asked the royal commentator: "Is the biggest danger to the royal family and its survival... not the Republican movement, not the Russians, not the green men from Mars but the family itself?

Ms Holder took aim at the King and Queen Consort: "If you're looking for a moral monarchy, Charles and Camilla certainly don't represent that..."

Matt cut in: "Why do you say that? That's quite an accusation to level against our new King."

The commentator explained: "It is indeed but I think their own backstory is the answer and I don't believe that people will accept, say Queen Camilla. There was a poll in The Mail said that only 14% went along with the title Queen Camilla, that's with a week before the Coronation."

