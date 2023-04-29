New portraits of King Charles and Camilla show couple beaming at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation

Charles and Camilla appear in new portraits ahead of the coronation. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

New photos of King Charles released ahead of his coronation show the monarch beaming with the Queen Consort.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The monarch and Camilla are pictured smiling standing side by side in Buckingham Palace's blue drawing room, the King in a Anderson and Sheppard suirt and Camilla in a blue wool crepe coat dress from Fiona Clare.

She is also wearing pearl drop earrings owned by the late Queen and a pearl necklace from her private collection.

They stand side-by-side in front of a portrait of George V, which was painted shortly after his coronation in 1911.

Read more: Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh join star-studded Coronation line-up for King Charles's big day

The monarch is pictured side by side with Camilla. Picture: Alamy

They were released alongside individual portraits of the pair in which they are seated.

The King is shown sitting in a giltwood and silk upholstered armchair from 1829. It was given to George IV to furnish Windsor Castle.

The Queen Consort sits in an armchair dated to 1812 which was most likely commissioned by George IV when he was Prince of Wales.

Read more: Late Queen's confidante cast out by King Charles - as he kicks dresser out of home on Windsor Estate

The King is pictured in an armchair dating to the 1800s. Picture: Alamy

Camilla's individual portrait. Picture: Alamy

The photos were taken by Hugo Burnard, who shot the King and Queen Consort's wedding in 2005.

It comes ahead of the coronation on May 6, when crowds, foreign dignitaries and charity workers will come to London to witness Charles be officially crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The formal ceremony will be followed the day after at a star-studded event.

Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh have joined the line-up - with Dame Joan Collins and Sir Tom Jones also joining the festivities.

The beloved bear from the Hundred Acre Wood will appear in a re-recorded skit meant to match the beloved sketch featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington during the Platinum Jubilee.

Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and Sir Tom Jones will perform at the Coronation Concert to pay tribute to the newly-crowned King Charles III.

The event will take place at Windsor on May 7 - in front of 20,000 attendees and broadcasters from around the world.