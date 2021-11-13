Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Singer-songwriter Don McLean argues his song 'American Pie' predicted cancel culture. Picture: Alamy

By Seán Hickey

The singer-songwriter argues that his hit track 'American Pie' foresaw the culture wars and cancel culture.

Matt Frei spoke to musician and legend of the folk genre Don McLean in advance of his new tour to mark the 50th anniversary of American Pie.

"What do you think has made this song so durable?" Matt wondered.

"We’re in a very weird time now of the cancel culture" Mr McLean insisted, suggesting that his song had seen such societal division coming.

"We’ve just about cancelled the animal kingdom, we’ve cancelled the environment, we’re cancelling the oceans, you know, doesn’t American pie say ‘the day the music died’? Well, that’s the day we’re in!"

"There’s so much stuff that’s happening that’s not good and it’s almost like the song feels prophetic in a sense", he added.

Mr McLean didn't hold back on the gatekeepers of cancel culture who he claimed are "killing everything."

"We have people deciding who is worthy of being a statue…who are these people?"

Harping back to his hit song, Mr McLean noted that "the day the music died is the day that happened, and it seems to be happening".

When Matt pressed the singer on what he defines as cancel culture, he admitted he doesn't know.

"I don’t know who’s puritanical enough to pass that test."